50 second diagnostic imaging for your eyes using a new robotic scanner

Duke’s newly developed OCT scanner is attached to a robotic arm that can move the scanner to perfectly align with a patient’s eyes.
The scanner requires less than 10 seconds to scan and image each eye.
By removing the need for highly trained technicians, the imaging tool could make it easier to diagnose eye diseases outside of specialized clinics
Engineers and ophthalmologists at Duke University have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient’s eyes for markers of different eye diseases.
The new tool, which combines an imaging scanner with a robotic arm, can automatically track and image a patient’s eyes in less than a minute, and produce images that are as clear as the traditional scanners in specialized eye clinics.
Their paper appeared July 12 in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Physicians and researchers use optical coherence tomography, or OCT, to diagnose various diseases in the eye, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. During the imaging process, a probe sends a beam of light into the eye and measures how long various reflections take to bounce back to decipher the structures within the tissue.
In the clinic, OCT systems are traditionally large tabletop systems, which a highly trained technician uses to capture several images of the eye. Patients must be firmly settled into a head and chin rest to ensure the correct positioning and to limit any motion. Beyond being uncomfortable, these head and chin rests don’t fit everyone, making it difficult for certain people to get scanned.
“Not everywhere has a resource like the Duke Eye Center, where we have access to these highly trained and specialized technicians like ophthalmic photographers,” said Ryan McNabb, a research scientist in the Department of Ophthalmology at the Duke University Medical Center. “But with our new tool, you wouldn’t need advanced training to use it. We’re optimistic that something like this could easily be used in places like optometrist offices, primary-care clinics, or even emergency departments. OCT is a useful diagnostic tool, and these kinds of advances help make it easier for wider communities to access it.”
To use their scanner, a patient approaches the machine and stands in front of the robotic arm. 3D cameras placed to the left and right of the robot help to find the patient in space, while smaller cameras in the robotic arm search for landmarks on the eye to precisely position the scanner. The system is able to scan both the macula (the part of the retina responsible for our central vision) and cornea (the clear front part of the eye), sites where many eye diseases occur.
It takes the tool less than 10 seconds to scan and image each eye, and the entire process is complete in less than 50 seconds.
“The robotic arm gives us the flexibility of handheld OCT scanners, but we don’t need to worry about any operator tremor,” said Mark Draelos, a postdoctoral fellow in the biomedical engineering department. “If a person moves, the robot moves with it. As long as the scanner is aligned to within a centimeter of where it needs to be on your pupil, the scanner can get an image that is as good as a tabletop scanner.”
Because the patient is never in physical contact with the system, their tool avoids any hygiene and infectious diseases concerns that arise with the shared chin and headrest in traditional OCT systems. The researchers also demonstrate that their robotic system is very safe––especially considering how close it can get to a patient’s face.
“The camera systems continuously track the patient and allow the robot to keep a safe distance,” said Draelos. “In fact, the only time we’ve seen any unintended robot contact is if a person walks or bumps into the robot when it isn’t imaging their eye.”
The team has already begun the next phase of work in the clinic, where they have started to image the eyes of volunteers to continue to refine the robot’s targeting. Next, they hope to image patients that have actual retinal or corneal diseases to test how well their robot can capture abnormalities.
They are also working to improve the field of view for the retinal scanner, as their first iteration was able to capture key features, but multiple images would need to be spliced together to get a full view of the retina.
“While this is a solution for image collection issues, we think it will pair incredibly well with recent advances in machine learning for OCT image interpretation,” said McNabb. “We’re really bringing OCT to the patients rather than limiting these tools to specialized clinics, and I think it will make it much easier to help a wider population of people.”
Original Article: Robotic Scanner Automates Diagnostic Imaging in the Eye
More from: Duke University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Robotic imaging tool
- Robot Scanner Automates Diagnostic Eye Imagingon August 6, 2021 at 3:11 am
Engineers and ophthalmologists have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient’s eyes for markers of different eye diseases.
- Bipedal robot Cassie completes 5k runon August 6, 2021 at 1:59 am
A bipedal robot developed at Oregon State University and produced by Agility Robotics has completed a 5k run in just over 53 minutes.
- Robot dog simplifies infrastructure maintenanceon August 5, 2021 at 9:54 am
Able to climb stairs, navigate rough terrain, and respond to commands, Spot, the mobile robotic dog, offers researchers an autonomous technology for innovations in infrastructure maintenance and ...
- Robot Dog Makes Infrastructure Maintenance a Walk in the Parkon August 5, 2021 at 7:41 am
Jie Gong is part of a team examining ways to automate infrastructure inspection projects in a way that is efficient, safe, and accurate using technology such as Spot, the mobile robotic dog.
- Robot Dog Makes Infrastructure Maintenance Walk in Park for Researcherson August 5, 2021 at 6:46 am
Able to climb stairs, navigate rough terrain, and respond to commands, Spot, the mobile robotic dog, offers researchers an autonomous technology ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Robotic imaging tool
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Robotic eye imaging tool
- Robot Scanner Automates Diagnostic Eye Imagingon August 6, 2021 at 3:11 am
Engineers and ophthalmologists have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient’s eyes for markers of different eye diseases.
- Robotic scanner automates diagnostic imaging in the eyeon August 5, 2021 at 6:38 am
Engineers and ophthalmologists at Duke University have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient's eyes for markers of different eye diseases.
- Robotic Scanner Automates Diagnostic Imaging in Eyeon August 5, 2021 at 6:12 am
Engineers and ophthalmologists at Duke University have developed a robotic imaging tool that can automatically detect and scan a patient's eyes ...
- ROBOTICS: Meet your new Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYMal & Spoton August 3, 2021 at 2:38 am
Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged ...
- ET Weekend Deals: Nearly $1,000 Off Dell Vostro 7510 w/ Core i7 and RTX 3050, $580 off Dell Alienware M15 R3 Nvidia RTX 2070 4K OLED Gaming Laptopon July 30, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Dell’s newly released Vostro 7510 laptop was built for business but has a versatile feature set that just about anyone will enjoy. It has a fast Intel Core i7 processor that can multitask with ...