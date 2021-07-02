Westlake University is a non-profit, private research institution located in Hangzhou
- Hangzhou pins high hopes on Westlake University Townon July 2, 2021 at 1:58 am
The Office of the Administrative Committee for Westlake University Town was officially established in Xihu district, Hangzhou, capital of East China& ...
- New algorithms give digital images more realistic coloron July 1, 2021 at 7:02 am
at Westlake University in China. "But we don't want to see a digital photo or video with the wrong colors. Our new algorithms can help digital camera and electronic display developers better adapt ...
- New algorithms give digital images more realistic coloron July 1, 2021 at 7:00 am
If you've ever tried to capture a sunset with your smartphone, you know that the colors don't always match what you see in real life. Researchers are coming closer to solving this problem with a new ...
- Creating Precise Colors: New Algorithms Give Digital Images More Realistic Coloron July 1, 2021 at 7:00 am
Method could help improve color for electronic displays and create more natural LED lighting. If you've ever tried to capture a sunset with your smartphone, you know that the colors don't always match ...
- New algorithms give digital images more realistic coloron July 1, 2021 at 7:26 am
Credit: Min Qiu's PAINT research group, Westlake University Digital colors such as the ones on a television or smartphone screen are typically created by combining red, green and blue (RGB), with ...
- Satellite-based survey of extreme methane emissions in the Permian basinon June 30, 2021 at 12:47 pm
6 Key Laboratory of Coastal Environment and Resources of Zhejiang Province (KLaCER), School of Engineering, Westlake University, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7 Institute of Advanced Technology, Westlake ...
