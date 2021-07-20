The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (VCCRI) is an Australian nonprofit medical research facility that is dedicated to finding cures for cardiovascular disease
- Deadly spider’s venom could someday help heart attack victims, Australian scientists sayon July 20, 2021 at 5:21 am
Scientists in Australia, home to some of the most poisonous creatures on Earth, have made a discovery about spider venom that eventually could lead to a new class of drugs to help heart attack victims ...
- Deadly spider venom could help prevent damage from heart attackson July 19, 2021 at 4:59 pm
A potentially life-saving treatment for heart attack victims has been discovered from a very unlikely source - the venom of one of the world's deadliest spiders.
- Having a heart attack? A funnel web spider might be your friendon July 19, 2021 at 2:49 pm
It’s one of the world’s deadliest creatures, but researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered a surprising use for the venom of the funnel web spider.
- Venom from deadly spiders only found in Australia could be used to treat heart attack survivors after breakthrough from scientistson July 16, 2021 at 11:32 pm
Scientists at the University of Queensland have found that the venom of the Fraser Island funnel-web spider can help prevent damage caused by heart attacks.
- Repairing hearts with deadly spider venomon July 16, 2021 at 8:21 am
A potentially life-saving treatment for heart attack victims has been discovered from a very unlikely source – the venom of one of the world’s deadliest spiders. A drug candidate developed from a ...
