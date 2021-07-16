The University of Manitoba (U of M, UManitoba, or UM) is a non-denominational, public research university in the province of Manitoba, Canada
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Manitoba Research
- Political experts say Manitoba PCs will have a hard time recovering from residential school blunderon July 16, 2021 at 3:00 am
Political experts say the odds are stacked against new minister Alan Lagimodiere's ability to advance the Indigenous reconciliation portfolio.
- Politics Briefing: Manitoba’s Indigenous Relations and Northern Relations Minister resigns from cabinet over Pallister’s colonization commentson July 14, 2021 at 12:12 pm
Manitoba’s Indigenous Relations and Northern Relations Minister has resigned from cabinet over comments from the province’s Premier on the colonization of Canada. CBC reports here on the exit of ...
- Manitoba's Indigenous relations minister resigns from cabinet after premier's comments on colonial historyon July 14, 2021 at 8:45 am
Eileen Clarke has resigned as Manitoba's minister of Indigenous and northern relations after Premier Brian Pallister made comments last week that suggested the colonization of Canada was done with ...
- New Alzheimer’s research a positive sign, but solution a long way off, says Manitoba societyon July 8, 2021 at 9:59 am
But the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba (ASM ... care will be a little bit down the road.” The research, led by Prof. Nancy Ip at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is reportedly ...
- Monarch or oppressor? After statue toppled, what Manitobans should know about the legacy of Queen Victoriaon July 7, 2021 at 3:00 am
After a statue of Queen Victoria was pulled down on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature on Canada Day, two professors in the province say they want to set the record straight about the life and ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Manitoba Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Manitoba Discovery
- Snake-Derived “Super Glue” Stops Bleeding in Secondson July 16, 2021 at 1:27 am
Western University's Kibret Mequanint and collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom. They have designed a body tissue ...
- 'Super glue' from snake venom can stop life-threatening bleeding in secondson July 15, 2021 at 6:58 pm
Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia.
- Life-saving snake venomon July 15, 2021 at 8:39 am
For the discovery, Mequanint collaborated with bioengineers, scientists and medical practitioners at the University of Manitoba and Army Medical University in Chongqing, China. "The next phase of ...
- Researchers create snake-venom-derived 'super glue' that stops bleeding in seconds using visible lighton July 15, 2021 at 6:23 am
Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia.
- Politics Briefing: Manitoba’s Indigenous Relations and Northern Relations Minister resigns from cabinet over Pallister’s colonization commentson July 14, 2021 at 12:12 pm
Manitoba’s Indigenous Relations and Northern Relations Minister has resigned from cabinet over comments from the province’s Premier on the colonization of Canada. CBC reports here on the exit of ...