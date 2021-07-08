The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences (Danish: Det Sundhedsvidenskabelige Fakultet) at the University of Copenhagen houses 13 departments, 31 centres, five schools, four hospitals and three libraries
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Copenhagen Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Research
- New dean for UNG’s College of Health Scienceson July 8, 2021 at 1:32 am
The University of North Georgia names a new dean for its College of Health Sciences: Dr Carollynn DeSandre has been the interim dean since December of 2019. From Clark Leonard, UNG... Dr. Carolynn ...
- Artificial mucus may have a big role in future health treatmentson July 7, 2021 at 5:30 pm
Synthetic mucus could play an important role in future medical treatments, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen’s Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Researchers ...
- DeSandre named health sciences deanon July 7, 2021 at 9:02 am
Dr. Carolynn DeSandre has been named the dean of the University of North Georgia's (UNG) College of Health Sciences and Professions following a national search. DeSandre has served as interim dean ...
- Mucus and mucins may become the medicine of the futureon July 7, 2021 at 7:31 am
Many people instinctively associate mucus with something disgusting, but in fact, it has incredibly many valuable functions for our health ... in brand new medical treatments. Now, researchers from ...
- Study linking culture with health shows need for diversity in researchon July 7, 2021 at 6:19 am
As we move through life, our bodies get older. Aging is inevitable, but how fast it happens can vary considerably. Physical and environmental stressors can accelerate the process, and culture may ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Copenhagen Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Copenhagen Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Discovery
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI in Medicine Certificate Program for Healthcare Professionalson July 8, 2021 at 6:54 am
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has launched a new AI in Medicine Certificate program through an interdisciplinary partnership between the department of bioengineering at The Grainger ...
- Artificial mucus may have a big role in future health treatmentson July 7, 2021 at 5:30 pm
Synthetic mucus could play an important role in future medical treatments, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen’s Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Researchers ...
- Mucus and mucins may become the medicine of the futureon July 7, 2021 at 7:31 am
Many people instinctively associate mucus with something disgusting, but in fact, it has incredibly many valuable functions for our health ... in brand new medical treatments. Now, researchers from ...
- Cancer cells eat themselves to surviveon July 5, 2021 at 11:07 am
New research shows that in order to survive life threatening injuries, cancer cells use a technique in which they eat parts of the membrane surrounding them.
- Rudi GJ Westendorp to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021on July 1, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Rudi GJ Westendorp to present new research in the biology of aging at the world's largest aging research for drug discovery conference ...