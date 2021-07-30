The University of Augsburg (German: Universität Augsburg) is a university located in the Universitätsviertel section of Augsburg, Germany
- Spin-sonics: Acoustic wave gets the electrons spinningon July 28, 2021 at 1:27 pm
Representation of the spin of a nanoscale acoustic wave. Credit: Maximilian Sonner, Institute of Physics at the University of Augsburg WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Researchers have detected the rolling ...
- Spreading crushed rocks on land may capture more carbon dioxide than previously thoughton July 27, 2021 at 5:48 am
In a new article in Nature Geoscience, an international research team led by Dr. Daniel Goll from the Augsburg University’s Institute of Geography explored the use of rock powder that is finely ...
A Cevotec Samba Step fibre patch placement (FPP) system will be operational from this August at the newly opened Materials Resource Management centre located at the Augsburg Innovationspark in Germany ...
Germany-based university intends to use Cevotec’s FPP-based Samba Step system for field research of ceramic fiber composites.
