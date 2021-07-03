South Dakota State University is a public land-grant research university in Brookings, South Dakota
South Dakota State University Research
- South Dakota State University's Southeast Research Farm To Host Field Day July 6on July 2, 2021 at 8:00 pm
South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm annual field day will be held on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is located at 29974 University Rd., ...
- Turner Institute of Ecoagriculture, Inc. to collaborate with South Dakota State University Center of Excellence for Bison Studieson July 2, 2021 at 5:56 am
Turner Enterprises, Inc. and Turner Ranches announced today the launch of the Turner Institute of Ecoagriculture, Inc. (“Institute”). The Institute is a 501(c)(3) public charity and agricultural ...
- South Dakota State University’s Northeast Research Farm to Host Field Day on July 8on July 1, 2021 at 4:00 am
The South Dakota State University Northeast Research Farm Tour will be held on July 8 at 4:30 p.m. and run until dusk. The research farm is located 2.5 miles west of interstate 29 off exit 193 at ...
- NASA funds $100,000 of research for students at South Dakota collegeon June 30, 2021 at 11:06 am
Twenty-eight students at South Dakota Mines were recently selected for scholarship and research funding from NASA, the university announced Wednesday.
- SDSU Northeast Research Farm to Host Field Day on July 8on June 30, 2021 at 6:25 am
Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Management Coordinator, presenting at the SDSU Northeast Research Farm. The South Dakota State University Northeast Research Farm Tour will be held on July 8 at 4:30 p.m.
South Dakota State University Research
South Dakota State University Discovery
- South Dakota’s state historian starts a podcaston July 2, 2021 at 1:21 pm
South Dakota’s state historian is making history this week with the opening episodes of a podcast, History 605.
- Howard's Jace Sifore chooses South Dakota State for college footballon June 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm
One of South Dakota's top defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class is following through on a dream to remain in-state and play Division I football. Howard defensive lineman Jace Sifore announced ...
- Jamestown area students named to dean's list at South Dakota State Universityon June 30, 2021 at 3:22 pm
The following Jamestown area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in ...