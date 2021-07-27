Plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated and may also carry potentially harmful bacteria up the food chain

via University of Portsmouth
A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found in coastal waters, up the food chain.
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth tested a theory that microplastics covered in a layer of microbes, (called a biofilm) ) were more likely to be ingested by oysters than microplastics that were clean. Although the experiment was carried out on oysters under laboratory conditions, scientists believe similar results could be found in other edible marine species that also filter seawater for food.
We know microplastics can be the mechanism by which bacteria are concentrated in coastal waters and this shows that they are more readily taken up by shellfish, and can be transferred to humans or other marine life.
Dr Jo Preston , Reader in Marine Ecology and Evolution at the University of Portsmouth
Up until now, studies to test the impacts of microplastics on marine life have typically used clean, virgin microplastics. However, this is not representative of what happens to microplastics in the marine environment. Microbes readily colonise microplastics that enter the ocean. In this study, published in Science of the Total Environment, scientists compared the uptake rates of clean microplastics versus microplastics with an E.coli biofilm coating. The results were worrying – oysters contained 10 times more microplastics when exposed to the biofilm coated beads. It is hypothesised that these coated MPs appeared to be more like food to the oysters, explaining their preferential ingestion over clean microplastics.
The scientists say the implications for the food chain are concerning. The ingestion of microplastics is not only bad for the oysters, but it affects human health too. The plastic does not break down in the marine animal and is consumed when we eat it.
This research give us further insight into the potential harm microplastics are having on the food chain. It is clear that further study is urgently needed.
Professor Steve Fletcher , Director of the University’s Revolution Plastics initiative
Lead researcher, Dr Joanne Preston, Reader in Marine Ecology and Evolution at the University of Portsmouth, said: “What we’ve discovered is that microplastic really is the Trojan Horse of the marine world. We discovered that clean plastics had little impact on the oysters’ respiration and feeding rates – but did have an impact when you fed them the microplastic hidden in the biofilm. The oysters took in more and it affected their health. It is unsure exactly how much this could affect the food chain, but the likelihood is because the creatures are ingesting more plastic and potentially, disease causing organisms, this will ultimately have a negative effect on human health. We know microplastics can be the mechanism by which bacteria are concentrated in coastal waters and this shows that they are more readily taken up by shellfish, and can be transferred to humans or other marine life.”
Dr Preston said: “We have successfully tested a hypothesis – this opens the door for more research on environmentally relevant studies of the long term impacts of biofilm coated microplastics on a wider range of marine life. We also need to study the transfer of microbes up the food chain via plastics in much greater detail.”
Professor Steve Fletcher, Director of the University’s Revolution Plastics initiative, said: “The findings in this research give us further insight into the potential harm microplastics are having on the food chain. It demonstrates how we could be vastly underestimating the effect that microplastics currently have. It is clear that further study is urgently needed.”
Original Article: PLASTIC THE TROJAN HORSE
More from: University of Portsmouth
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Potential harm microplastics are having on the food chain
- Plastic accumulation in seafood increases risk of dangerous bacteriaon July 27, 2021 at 5:38 am
The build-up of microplastics in seafoods may be underestimated and there is concern they will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli up the food chain, a study has found.
- The Microplastics Engimaon July 26, 2021 at 3:05 pm
Microplastics are proliferating nearly everywhere on earth, even in the most remote parts of the planet where human activity is practically non-existent. Where are they really coming from?
- New study finds plastic accumulation in food may be underestimatedon July 26, 2021 at 12:13 pm
A new study [1] has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry ...
- Plastic accumulation in food may be underestimatedon July 26, 2021 at 9:40 am
A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found ...
- Microplastics wash out of your clothing and into the ocean. Some simple fixes could helpon July 22, 2021 at 3:13 am
At five millimetres or smaller, microplastics are a growing problem in the world’s waters. They harm the food chain, showing up in plankton, the digestion systems of mammals, and seafood consumed by ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Potential harm microplastics are having on the food chain
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biofilm coated microplastics
- Plastic accumulation in seafood increases risk of dangerous bacteriaon July 27, 2021 at 5:38 am
The build-up of microplastics in seafoods may be underestimated and there is concern they will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli up the food chain, a study has found.
- New study finds plastic accumulation in food may be underestimatedon July 26, 2021 at 12:13 pm
A new study [1] has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry ...
- Plastic accumulation in food may be underestimatedon July 26, 2021 at 9:40 am
A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found ...
- Time to ditch the oysters? Microplastics in seafood 'may be underestimated' - and could carry potentially harmful bacteria up the food chain, study warnson July 26, 2021 at 8:03 am
Uptake rates of clean microplastics versus microplastics with an E.coli biofilm coating were compared by researchers from the University of Portsmouth.
- Plastic build-up in seafood may be under-estimated, study suggestson July 26, 2021 at 6:04 am
Plastic build-up in seafood may be under-estimated, study suggests - The plastic does not break down in the marine animal and could be consumed when eaten by people, researchers said.