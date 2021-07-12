New passive daytime radiative cooling textile makes a 4.8 degrees Celsius difference

Researchers present a new, scalable metafabric knitted with composite microfibers that provides daytime radiative cooling functionality in a durable textile. Our rapidly warming world has created a demand for innovative new textiles that help passively cool those who wear them.
Various types of radiative cooling textiles, which improve the heat transfer between the skin and environment, offer a promising form of personal thermal management. However, many of these materials lack durability or are challenging to produce at scales needed for widespread application. Here, Shaoning Zeng and colleagues present a multilayer metafabric composed of a titanium oxide polylactic acid composite laminated with a polytetrafluoroethylene layer. This combination creates a textile with exceptional passive radiative cooling functionality and excellent mechanical properties, like durability, waterproofness, and breathability.
According to the authors, the fabric can provide both high emissivity (94.5%) in the atmospheric window and high reflectivity (92.4%) in the solar spectrum. What’s more, this material can be easily and cost-effectively produced through scalable industrial manufacturing routes. To demonstrate the practical application of the material, Zeng et al. conducted a series of tests, one of which showed that the human body covered by the metafabric could be passively cooled down roughly 4.8 degrees Celsius lower than that covered by commercial cotton fabric.
Original Article: A scalable multilayer metafabric provides passive daytime radiative cooling
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Radiative cooling textile
- Chinese scientists develop fabric they say can cool the body by nearly 5 degrees Celsiuson July 12, 2021 at 7:30 am
It looks like ordinary T-shirt material and uses technology that causes it to emit mid-infrared radiation to reduce wearer’s temperature.
- New 'mirror' Fabric Can Cool Wearers By 5°C; Researchers Turn To Mid-infrared Radiationon July 12, 2021 at 5:47 am
Researchers have developed a fabric, called 'mirror' fabric, that resembles a regular T-shirt but can chill the body by approximately 5 degrees Celsius.
- Microfiber-based metafabric provides daytime radiative coolingon July 9, 2021 at 7:40 am
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China has developed a micro-fiber based metafabric that provides wearers with daytime radiative cooling. In their paper published in the ...
- Hierarchical-morphology metafabric for scalable passive daytime radiative coolingon July 8, 2021 at 9:16 pm
Through scalable industrial textile manufacturing routes, our metafabrics exhibit excellent mechanical strength, waterproofness, and breathability for commercial clothing while maintaining efficient ...
- New ‘mirror’ fabric can cool wearers by nearly 5°Con July 8, 2021 at 11:57 am
In 2017, Stanford University researchers designed a fabric that lets MIR from the human body pass directly through it, cooling the wearer by about 3° C. But to work, the fabric had to be very ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Radiative cooling textile
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Metafabric
- Chinese scientists develop fabric they say can cool the body by nearly 5 degrees Celsiuson July 12, 2021 at 7:30 am
It looks like ordinary T-shirt material and uses technology that causes it to emit mid-infrared radiation to reduce wearer’s temperature.
- Soggier Saturday in Southern MN. Sunnier Sundayon July 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm
Weather conditions will be somewhat soggy across southern parts of the state this weekend, but the bulk of the rains will fall across Iowa with some 2-4 inch tallies possible. Northern MN will stay ...
- Microfiber-based metafabric provides daytime radiative coolingon July 9, 2021 at 7:40 am
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China has developed a micro-fiber based metafabric that provides wearers with daytime radiative cooling. In their paper published in the ...
- New Smart Fabric Keeps You Cool in the Sunon July 8, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Clothes and covers made of a smart fabric that radiates heat and reflects light could help people and objects that are out in the sun stay several degrees cooler. Guangming Tao at Huazhong University ...
- Hierarchical-morphology metafabric for scalable passive daytime radiative coolingon July 8, 2021 at 9:16 pm
Practical application tests demonstrated the human body covered by our metafabric could be cooled down ~4.8°C lower than that covered by commercial cotton fabric. The cost-effectiveness and ...