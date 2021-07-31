Could solar-powered microbes feed the world using only a fraction of the resources of conventional farming?

Solar powered cellular agriculture can provide the same amount of protein using just 10% of the land compared to conventional crops.
International research team shows that protein from microbes uses a fraction of the resources of conventional farming
Microbes have played a key role in our food and drinks – from cheese to beer – for millennia but their impact on our nutrition may soon become even more important. The world is facing growing food challenges as the human population continues to increase alongside its demand for resource intensive animal products. If these needs are to be met solely by conventional agriculture, the environmental cost will be huge. An international research team led by a Göttingen University alumnus has now shown that using solar-panels to produce microbial protein – which is rich not just in proteins but also in other nutrients – is more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly than growing conventional crops. This method uses solar energy, land, nutrients, and carbon dioxide from the air. Their research was published in PNAS.
Using computer simulations drawing directly from laboratory results, the researchers modelled large-scale microbial food production facilities, which use solar energy, air, water, and nutrients to grow microbes. The protein-rich biomass is harvested and processed, and the resulting powder can be used as feed for animals, or as food for people. The study carried out an analysis of the energy requirements for each step, from the very start to the end product, taking into account: electricity generation (from solar panels), electrochemical production of energy-rich substrate for the microbes, microbe cultivation, harvesting, and processing the protein-rich biomass. Several types of microbes and growth strategies were compared in order to identify the most efficient.
The study found that for each kilo of protein produced, solar-powered microbes require only 10% of the land area compared to even the most efficient plant crop – soybean. The study calculated that even in northern climates with less sunshine, the yields of solar-powered microbial foods could far outproduce staple crops, while minimizing water and fertilizer use. Importantly, this production could also be located in regions not suitable for agriculture, such as deserts.
In previous research, the protein from these types of microbes has shown beneficial effects when fed to livestock and is already produced at large scale in the EU. “We expect that microbial protein will also be beneficial as a supplement to our diets, since it provides a high-quality protein source composed of all essential amino acids, as well as vitamins and minerals,” explains first author Dorian Leger, who carried out the work in the MPI of Molecular Plant Physiology while studying at the University of Göttingen, along with colleagues from Italy and Israel. “This technology has the potential to support food production while preventing damage to the environment. Current farming methods contribute to polluted ecosystems and depleted water reserves worldwide.”
At the moment, 30-40% of the Earth’s land is used for farming, yet one in ten people are undernourished. Leger says, “Integrating the cultivation of nutrient-rich microbes with renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, has the potential to produce more food with less resources. This could free up vast amounts of agricultural land, and, in addition, prevent the further destruction of natural ecosystems thereby making a valuable contribution to conservation and sustainability whilst promoting food availability globally.”
Original Article: Solar-powered microbes to feed the world?
More from: University of Göttingen
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solar-panels to produce microbial protein
- Solar-powered microbes to feed the world?on July 30, 2021 at 11:16 am
An international research team has shown that using solar-panels to produce microbial protein -- which is rich not just in proteins but also in other nutrients -- is more sustainable, efficient and ...
- Solar-powered microbes to feed world?on July 30, 2021 at 9:44 am
Microbes have played a key role in our food and drinks -- from cheese to beer -- for millennia but their impact on our nutrition may soon become ...
- Recycling and Waste Newson July 27, 2021 at 4:59 pm
July 7, 2021 — Cheap to produce and long to degrade, plastic was once a manufacturing miracle. Now, plastic is an environmental plague, clogging landfills and choking waterways. A research team ...
- Coaxing Water From Desert Airon July 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm
From the windtraps and stillsuits of Dune’s Arrakis, to the moisture vaporators of Tatooine, science fiction has invented fantastic ways to collect the water necessary for life on desert worlds.
- Touchscreen alternative allays fear of world indium shortageon July 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Have you ever imagined your smart phone or tablet without a touch screen? This could soon be the case if we run out of indium, one of the rarest minerals on Earth. Indium is used in many high-tech ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Solar-panels to produce microbial protein
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microbial food production
- The fungus and bacteria tackling plastic wasteon July 29, 2021 at 4:04 pm
But as soon as it was cracked open, it was very, very cool." The fungus had eaten its way through the plastic sponge intended to seal it in, breaking it down and assimilating it like any other food.
- Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Market Size Growth Rate Report by Type, Application and Sales Market Share by Regions: Report 2021 to 2027on July 28, 2021 at 11:27 pm
Jul (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry" “Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose ...
- Fighting off food poisoning depends on the time of dayon July 28, 2021 at 12:56 pm
The body's ability to prevent food poisoning by producing a natural antimicrobial compound increases during the day, when exposure to noxious bacteria is most likely, a new study by UT Southwestern ...
- DG Sante raises concerns on Belgian microbial controlson July 27, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Belgium’s system to prevent microbiological risks before and during harvest of certain foods has been criticized by the EU’s health and safety body.
- Sinopec Builds World's Largest Disinfectant Production Baseon July 23, 2021 at 3:24 am
Sinopec Jianghan Salt Chemical Hubei Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), has completed a trial run of its new 12,000 tons/year ...