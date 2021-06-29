Using the chemistry of willow trees to effectively treat municipal wastewater

Millions of litres of primary municipal wastewater can be treated sustainably using fast-growing willow trees while also producing renewable bioenergy and ‘green’ chemicals, researchers find.
Every year in Canada, six trillion litres of municipal wastewater are partially treated and released into the environment, while another 150 billion litres of untreated sewage are discharged straight into pristine surface waters.
Now researchers have found a way to stem that flow: by filtering the waste through the roots of willow trees. Experimenting with a plantation in Quebec, the scientists estimate that over 30 million litres of primary wastewater per hectare can be treated using ‘bio-refinery’ annually.
Their results were published June 14 in the journal Science of the Total Environment.
“We’re still learning how these trees can tolerate and treat such high volumes of wastewater, but willows’ complex ‘phyto’-chemical toolkit is giving us exciting clues,” said Eszter Sas, lead author of the study and a PhD student at Université de Montréal.
Willow trees are naturally tolerant of contamination and their roots filter out the high nitrogen in sewage, actually tripling the biomass produced, which can then be harvested for renewable lignocellulosic biofuels, an alternative to fossil fuels.
This biomass can then be collected to make renewable lignocellulosic biofuels. An alternative to fossil fuels, these so-called second-generation biofuels do not directly compete for raw materials in the food chain
In their research, Sas and a Canadian-British team of crop scientists, biochemists and chemical engineers from UdeM and Imperial College London used advanced metabolomic (chemical) profiling technology to also identify new extractable ‘green’ chemicals produced by the trees.
In addition to salicylic acid (best known as the main ingredient in aspirin), which willows produce in high quantities, an array of ‘green’ chemicals were enriched through sewage filtration, which have significant antioxidant, anticancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.
“While most of the induced chemical compounds have not been seen before in willows, some have been observed in salt-tolerant plants such as liquorice and mangroves and are known to be potent antioxidants,” said Sas.
“Intriguingly, a number of the induced chemicals are entirely uncharacterised and a mystery. It’s amazing how much novel plant chemistry there is still to be discovered, even in willow trees, which have been around for thousands of years,” she added.
“It seems likely that we’re still only scratching the surface of these trees’ natural chemical complexity, which could be harnessed to tackle environmental problems.”
Looking at the impact that wastewater treatment by willows would have on annual lignocellulosic biofuel and ‘green’ chemical yields, Sas’ team had expected negative repercussions of irrigating their experimental plantation with sewage.
However, they were surprised when the yields actually went up so high.
“One of the benefits of using natural solutions to address environmental challenges like wastewater treatment is that we can generate complementary bioproducts, such as renewable bioenergy and green chemistry,” said Sas’s PhD supervisor at UdeM, senior author Frédéric Pitre.
“This concept of a biorefinery seems to be fantastic in allowing new environmental technologies to compete economically with the highly established markets of petroleum-based fossil fuels and chemicals while also helping to reduce ongoing human damage to the ecosystem.”
Original Article: A ‘bio-refinery’: using the chemistry of willow trees to treat Canada’s municipal wastewater
More from: Université de Montréal | Imperial College London
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wastewater treatment
- Heavy rains cause partially treated wastewater to spill into Black Riveron June 28, 2021 at 4:29 pm
About 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into the Black River. The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant had 100,000 gallons of partially treated ...
- The Magic of Sewage Treatment Plant Type Testson June 28, 2021 at 11:16 am
Most type tests are carried out at municipal wastewater treatment plants (WWTP). Some knowledge of WWTP such as that illustrated by a recent BBC documentary ‘The Secret Science of Sewage’ [7], is ...
- Thousands of gallons of wastewater discharged in South Havenon June 28, 2021 at 7:43 am
Between June 26 and 27, about 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Black River.
- Water Treatment Biocides Market High Demand, Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027on June 27, 2021 at 11:15 pm
The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a ...
- Harwich backs away from regional wastewater agreementon June 26, 2021 at 1:00 am
Harwich told Dennis and Yarmouth last week that they were backing out of an agreement that would have built a regional wastewater treatment plant.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Wastewater treatment
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bio-refinery
- Siemens Energy to electrify first-of-its-kind biorefinery in Germon June 28, 2021 at 3:33 pm
The Finnish company UPM-Kymmene selected Siemens Energy to supply electrification, automation, and digitalization (EAD) packages for a next-generation biorefinery currently under construction in Leuna ...
- Biorefinery Products Market Size 2021, Share, Growth with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025on June 24, 2021 at 7:05 am
The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. Jun 24, 2021 (The Expresswire) -- "The Global Biorefinery Products Market report statesthe impact of Coronavirus COVID ...
- Could willow trees filter wastewater and untreated sewage?on June 23, 2021 at 6:44 am
A new study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment demonstrates the potential of willow tree roots to act as a bio-refinery that filters | Chemistry And Physics ...
- Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off an option down the roadon June 22, 2021 at 8:39 am
Eni may consider spinning off its biorefinery business and coupling it with retail operations as it is doing with its renewable assets, the Italian energy group's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi told ...
- Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off a possibilityon June 22, 2021 at 7:25 am
Italian energy group Eni may consider spinning off its biorefinery business and coupling it with retail operations as it is planning to do with its renewable assets, CEO Claudio Descalzi told Reuters ...