The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (colloquially MD Anderson Cancer Center) is a comprehensive cancer center in Houston, Texas
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Research
- New vaccines developed to fight COVID-19 pandemic could break ground in cancer treatmenton June 2, 2021 at 4:01 am
Scientific advances made in the push to understand and treat COVID-19, could also transform research into one of humankind's oldest foes: cancer.
- Research Collaboration Aims to Bring TLR9 Agonist SD-101 to Patients With Pancreatic and Liver Canceron May 27, 2021 at 9:06 am
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the immuno-oncology company TriSalus™ Life Sciences announced a strategic research collaboration to evaluate SD-101 in pancreatic cancer and ...
- MD Anderson researchers present new findings in targeted and combination therapies at 2021 ASCO Annual Meetingon May 23, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Several Phase II clinical trials conducted by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center show promising results for patients with melanoma, breast cancer, HER2-positive tumors ...
- CPRIT renews funding for MD Anderson training program focused on education and researchon May 19, 2021 at 1:44 pm
Today, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) awarded The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center $4 million in ...
- MD Anderson and Refuge Biotechnologies Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation Cell Therapies for Treatment of Solid Tumorson May 18, 2021 at 5:31 am
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Research
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Discovery
- Protective Role of Metabolic Enzyme in Glioblastoma Is Exposedon May 27, 2021 at 1:22 am
A new study published in Cancer Discovery uncovers a novel function for the metabolic enzyme medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) in glioblastoma. The findings suggest that by targeting MCAD, it ...
- Children's Cancer Hospital-University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centeron May 23, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Children's Cancer Hospital-University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX is nationally ranked in 1 pediatric specialty. It is a children's general facility. It is a teaching hospital.
- Metabolic inhibitor IACS-6274 shows early antitumor effects in underserved patientson May 20, 2021 at 12:52 am
The glutaminase (GLS1) inhibitor IACS-6274, discovered and developed by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's Therapeutics Discovery division, appears to be well-tolerated with ...
