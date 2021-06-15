Twisting radio beams to send data at up to 32 gigabytes per second

via USC Viterbi School of Engineering
Transmissions reach speeds of 32 gigabits per second
Building on previous research that twisted light to send data at unheard-of speeds, scientists at USC have developed a similar technique with radiowaves, reaching high speeds without some of the hassles that can go with optical systems.
The researchers, led by electrical engineering professor Alan Willner of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, reached data transmission rates of 32 gigabits per second across 2.5 meters of free space in a basement lab at USC.
For reference, 32 gigabits per second is fast enough to transmit more than 10 hour-and-a-half-long HD movies in one second and is 30 times faster than LTE wireless.
“Not only is this a way to transmit multiple spatially collocated radio data streams through a single aperture, it is also one of the fastest data transmission via radio waves that has been demonstrated,” Willner said.
Faster data transmission rates have been achieved – Willner himself led a team two years ago that twisted light beams to transmit data at a blistering 2.56 terabits per second – but methods to do so rely on light to carry the data.
“The advantage of radio is that it uses wider, more robust beams. Wider beams are better able to cope with obstacles between the transmitter and the receiver, and radio is not as affected by atmospheric turbulence as optics,” Willner said.
Willner is the corresponding author of an article about the research that will be published in Nature Communications on Sept. 16. The study’s co-lead authors Yan Yan and Guodong Xie are both graduate students at USC Viterbi, and other contributors came from USC, the University of Glasgow, and Tel Aviv University.
To achieve the high transmission rates, the team took a page from Willner’s previous work and twisted radio beams together. They passed each beam – which carried its own independent stream of data – through a “spiral phase plate” that twisted each radio beam into a unique and orthogonal DNA-like helical shape. A receiver at the other end of the room then untwisted and recovered the different data streams.
“This technology could have very important applications in ultra-high-speed links for the wireless ‘backhaul’ that connects base stations of next-generation cellular systems,” said Andy Molisch of USC Viterbi. Molisch, whose research focuses on wireless systems, co-designed and co-supervised the study with Willner.
Future research will focus on attempting to extend the transmission’s range and capabilities.
Original Article: Scientists Twist Radio Beams to Send Data
More from: University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering | University of Glasgow | Tel Aviv University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Twisting radio beams
- dick traceyon June 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm
don’t subject yourself to the limitations of a radio station’s tight playlist or the short run time of a cassette tape. Pack your tunes on your wrist and beam them directly with this wearable ...
- The $50 Ham: Dummy Loadson June 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm
This is an exciting day for me — we finally get to build some ham radio gear! To me ... Yaesu or Kenwood HF rig with a linear amp and big beam antenna to work someone in Antartica must be ...
- 5G NR base stations bring new conformance testing challengeson June 7, 2021 at 4:05 pm
Solutions that facilitate the interpretation of 3GPP specifications and simplify the test setup help overcome conformance testing challenges.
- Olympic gymnast Louis Smith beams as he heads to radio studioson June 7, 2021 at 5:38 am
The Olympic gymnast, 32, cut a casual figure in white shorts as he strolled in to do a radio interview after coming out on top at the end of the series. The athlete teamed the summer shorts with ...
- Taking Stock: Which DAW Has the Best Stock Plug-ins for You?on June 4, 2021 at 6:57 am
That said, sometimes it’s easy to overlook another extremely significant criterion for choosing a DAW — its stock plug-ins. Nowadays, stock plug-ins have far outpaced the super-simple processors that ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Twisting radio beams
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Twisted light
- David Jaffe, director of God of War and Twisted Metal, reveals three new titles coming from MovieGameson June 13, 2021 at 5:01 pm
A gory, erotic horror, a firefighting simulator, and a fight to survive in sub-zero temperatures at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK ...
- Far Cry 6's Season Pass Will Let You Play As Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, And Joseph Seedon June 12, 2021 at 2:05 pm
Far Cry has always put its villains in the spotlight, and post-launch plans for Fary Cry 6 will see some of the greatest antagonists from the series return as playable characters as part of the game's ...
- Hines, Gray, Debbis, Fearn, & L'Etoile, Jr. Score Twisted Tea open 80 Feature Wins at Stafford Speedwayon June 12, 2021 at 9:01 am
Stafford Speedway hosted another round of Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, June 11th with Open Modified cars in the house for the Twisted Tea Open 80. Tyler Hines scored his second SK Modified® win ...
- We hear from Forensic Criminologist Claire Ferguson, a specialist in concealed homicide, who sheds light on Gerard Baden-Clay.on June 6, 2021 at 10:30 pm
We hear from Forensic Criminologist Claire Ferguson, a specialist in concealed homicide, who sheds light on Gerard Baden-Clay.
- A very charming psychopath: Behind the crafted image, church warden Ben Field was executing the twisted plot that destroyed his partner's sanity — before he killed him. Now a ...on June 4, 2021 at 3:04 pm
Peter Farquhar, 68, from Maids Moreton, was murdered by Ben Field, right, who has been described as a 'very charming psychopath' by criminologist DAVID WILSON.