Touchless technology could detect early telltale signs of major blinding diseases

via University of Cambridge
Non-contact laser imaging system designed to detect telltale signs of major blinding diseases
A non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier than is now possible.
The new technology, developed by engineering researchers at the University of Waterloo, is designed to detect telltale signs of major blinding diseases in retinal blood and tissue that typically go unseen until it is too late.
With current testing methods, diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma—which have no symptoms in their early stages—are usually diagnosed only after vision is irreversibly affected.
“We’re optimistic that our technology, by providing functional details of the eye such as oxygen saturation and oxygen metabolism, may be able to play a critical role in early diagnosis and management of these blinding diseases,” said Parsin Haji Reza, director of the PhotoMedicine Labs at Waterloo.
Patented technology at the core of the new system is known as photoacoustic remote sensing (PARS). It uses multicoloured lasers to almost instantly image human tissue without touching it.
When used for eyes, the non-invasive, non-contact approach dramatically improves both patient comfort and the accuracy of test results.
The technology is also being applied by Haji Reza and researchers in his lab to provide microscopic analyses of breast, gastroenterological, skin and other cancerous tissues, and to enable real-time imaging to guide surgeons during the removal of brain tumors.
“PARS may move us beyond the current gold standard in ophthalmological imaging,” said Dr. Richard Weinstein, an ophthalmologist and co-founder of the Ocular Health Centre. “For the first time, not just in ophthalmology but in the entire medical field, diagnosis and treatment of disease could be made prior to structural change and functional loss.”
Haji Reza, a professor of systems design engineering and co-founder of startup company illumiSonics, said researchers are working with several ophthalmologists and hope to start clinical trials within two years.
Original Article: Touchless technology could enable early detection and treatment of eye diseases that cause blindness
More from: University of Waterloo
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Detection of major blinding diseases
- Touchless technology could enable early detection and treatment of eye diseases that cause blindness: Studyon June 15, 2021 at 8:28 am
According to a recent study, a non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier than is now possible.
- Europe Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market 2021-2028 Is Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Futureon June 15, 2021 at 6:20 am
Europe Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market was valued at US 0 78 Bn in 2020 estimated to reach US 1 35 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7 10 from 2021 2028 Multiplex Detection immunoassay is defined as a ...
- Innovent Announces First Overweight or Obese Subject Dosed in A Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI362 (a GLP-1 and Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist) in Chinaon June 14, 2021 at 9:00 pm
NCT04904913 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study to assess ... autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of ...
- Touchless technology could enable early detection and treatment of eye diseases that cause blindnesson June 14, 2021 at 11:25 am
A new non-contact laser imaging system developed by engineering researchers, is designed to detect telltale signs of major blinding diseases in retinal blood and tissue that typically go unseen until ...
- Touchless technology might enable early blindness detectionon June 14, 2021 at 10:29 am
The findings of a new study suggest that a non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Detection of major blinding diseases
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Non-contact laser imaging system
- Touchless technology could enable early detection and treatment of eye diseases that cause blindness: Studyon June 15, 2021 at 8:28 am
According to a recent study, a non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier than is now possible.
- Touchless technology could enable early detection and treatment of eye diseases that cause blindnesson June 14, 2021 at 11:25 am
A new non-contact laser imaging system developed by engineering researchers, is designed to detect telltale signs of major blinding diseases in retinal blood and tissue that typically go unseen until ...
- Touchless technology might enable early blindness detectionon June 14, 2021 at 10:29 am
The findings of a new study suggest that a non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier ...
- A touchless technology for early detection of eye diseaseson June 14, 2021 at 9:12 am
A non-contact laser imaging system could help doctors diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier than is now possible.
- Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size, Share to Expand At 3% CAGR Through 2025on June 6, 2021 at 11:07 pm
System Market at: Expert verbatim infers that the worldwide Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is touted to grow with a CAGR of 3% over the study duration 2019-2025, thereby crossing USD 770 ...