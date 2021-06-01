via Queen’s University
The science of walking is taking its next big step with the aid of a unique exoskeleton that allows users to walk further while using less energy.
Developed by a multidisciplinary team from the Queen’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, the backpack-mounted prototype removes energy during a specific phase of the gait cycle, lessening the metabolic cost of walking. Details of the device’s development and evaluation were published today in Science—one of the world’s foremost academic journals.
Unlike existing exoskeleton technologies that either add energy or transfer it from one phase of the gait cycle to another, this new device assists users by removing energy which helps the knee muscles during a critical moment—called the terminal swing phase.
“Removing energy from a person’s legs during walking may sound counterintuitive, like applying the brake in a moving car,” says Michael Shepertycky, a recent PhD graduate and lead author of the study, “but our muscles naturally remove energy while we walk, and our device helps them to do so.”
The team envisages the technology—which weighs just over half a kilogram—enabling hikers to walk longer distances or helping nurses be less tired after a long shift on their feet.
“Improving walking and running economy has been an important topic of research for the past two decades, due to its scientific and practical implications,” says Qingguo Li, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering and co-author of the study. “Walking is a delicate and highly optimized process, which makes it difficult to use exoskeletons to improve walking efficiency.”
In addition to assisting the user, the device converts the removed energy into electricity that can be used to power the device’s control system and other portable devices. This energy harvesting capability could be particularly useful for individuals travelling on foot in remote locations, allowing them to charge cellular phones or GPS devices. Yan-Fei Liu, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and co-author of the study, led the development of the device’s power electronics.
The team’s interdisciplinary approach included elements of walking biomechanics, physiology, human-machine interactions, and design innovation. Much of this research was conducted in the Human Mobility Research Centre, a Queen’s/Kingston Health Sciences Centre facility equipped with world-class gait analysis technology.
“For the first time, we have demonstrated that removing energy can increase walking efficiency,” says Dr. Shepertycky. “This is a significant advancement in the field of exoskeleton development, and one with the potential to change the way that we approach gait assistance. The publication of this work in one of the most prestigious scientific journals highlights the research expertise and excellent facilities at Queen’s, as well as the world-class multidisciplinary education that I received here.”
Original Article: Unique technology gives humans a leg up on walking
More from: Queen’s University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Exoskeleton
- Exo suits: next step in human evolution?on May 31, 2021 at 8:07 pm
Royal Rehab physiotherapist Jason Redhead with MS patient Rajiv Odhavji In the space of four years, Rajiv Odhavji has ...
- Unique technology gives humans a leg up on walkingon May 31, 2021 at 5:51 am
An exoskeleton designed by Queen's Engineering researchers that improves walking efficiency is the subject of a new study featured in the leading academic journal Science.
- Robotic Exoskeleton Therapy Shown To Improve Mobility And Cognition In People With MSon May 30, 2021 at 12:00 am
A pilot study into the use of robotic exoskeleton therapy to improve mobility and cognition in patients with multiple sclerosis has shown extremely promising results. Could, one day, standing robotic ...
- Exoskeleton-assisted walking helps people with spinal cord injury evacuate stool more efficientlyon May 29, 2021 at 1:09 am
A team of researchers has shown that physical intervention plans that included exoskeleton-assisted walking helped people with spinal cord injury evacuate more efficiently and improved the consistency ...
- Exoskeleton that fits into a backpack can help humans walk easier by reducing the strain on their kneeson May 28, 2021 at 3:20 pm
Engineers at Queen's University in Ontario have developed a lightweight exoskeleton that removes energy from the wearer's gait, helping their knee muscles and letting them walk farther without tiring.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Exoskeleton
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Improving walking and running economy
- Hickory, North Carolina, blazes a new trail for economic growth and developmenton May 31, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Hickory, North Carolina, celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary midst unprecedented challenges, and the Latin motto of “vestigia nulla retrorsum” in the city’s seal still rings as true as ever ...
- Unique technology gives humans a leg up on walkingon May 31, 2021 at 5:51 am
An exoskeleton designed by Queen's Engineering researchers that improves walking efficiency is the subject of a new study featured in the leading academic journal Science.
- Here's where Democratic mayoral candidates stand on green energy investments and the economyon May 27, 2021 at 1:42 pm
From $3 billion investments to a million new trees, the Democrats running for mayor are proposing ambitious green energy programs that would reimagine the city’s economy and create opportunities for ...
- Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ star, dieson May 18, 2021 at 10:09 am
Charles Grodin, the offbeat actor and writer who scored as a newlywed cad in “The Heartbreak Kid” and the father in the “Beethoven” comedies, has died. He was 86. Grodin’s son Nicholas said ...
- How Crocs used robots to rule the comfort economyon May 17, 2021 at 3:59 am
Included in the design was a recommendation to bring in automation to improve throughput ... is it possible the automation solution is up and running so quickly? Jerome Dubois: Over the course ...