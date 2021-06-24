Prof. Dr Wolfgang Weigand, (l.) and Dr Laith Almazahreh in the lab.
Image: Jens Meyer (University of Jena)
The way in which a compound inspired by nature produces hydrogen has now been described in detail for the first time by an international research team from the University of Jena and the University of Milan-Bicocca. These findings are the foundation for the energy-efficient production of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source.
Nature as a model
There are naturally occurring microorganisms that produce hydrogen, using special enzymes called hydrogenases. “What is special about hydrogenases is that they generate hydrogen catalytically. Unlike electrolysis, which is usually carried out industrially using an expensive platinum catalyst, the microorganisms use organometallic iron compounds,” explains Prof. Wolfgang Weigand from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Jena. “As an energy source, hydrogen is naturally of great interest. That’s why we want to understand exactly how this catalytic process takes place,” he adds.
In the past, numerous compounds have already been produced worldwide that are chemically modelled on the naturally occurring hydrogenases. In cooperation with the university of Milan, Weigand and his team in Jena have now produced a compound that has yielded entirely new insights into the catalysis process. “As in nature, our model is based on a molecule that contains two iron atoms. Compared with the natural form, however, we changed the chemical environment of the iron in a specific way. To be precise, an amine was replaced by a phosphine oxide with similar chemical properties. We therefore brought the element phosphorus into play.”
Detailed insight into electrocatalytic hydrogen production
This enabled Weigand and his team to better understand the process of hydrogen formation. Through autodissociation, water forms positively charged protons and negatively charged hydroxide ions. “Our goal was to understand how these protons form hydrogen. However, the proton donor in our experiments was not water, but an acid,” Weigand says. “We observed that the proton of the acid is transferred to the phosphine oxide of our compound followed by a proton release to one of the iron atoms. A similar process would also be found in the natural variant of the molecule,” he adds. In order to balance the proton’s positive charge and ultimately produce hydrogen, negatively charged electrons were introduced in the form of electric current. With the help of cyclic voltammetry and simulation software developed at the University of Jena, the individual steps in which these protons were finally reduced to free hydrogen were examined. “During the experiment, we could actually see how the hydrogen gas rose from the solution in small bubbles,” notes Weigand.
“The experimental measurement data from the cyclic voltammetry and the simulation results were then used by the research team in Milan for quantum chemical calculations,” adds Weigand. “This enabled us to propose a plausible mechanism for how the entire reaction proceeds chemically to produce the hydrogen – and this for each individual step of the reaction. This has never been done before with this level of accuracy.” The group published the results and the proposed reaction pathway in the renowned journal ACS Catalysis.
The goal: hydrogen through solar energy
Building on these findings, Weigand and his team now want to develop new compounds that can not only produce hydrogen in an energy-efficient way, but also use sustainable energy sources to do so. “The goal of the Transregio Collaborative Research Centre 234 ‘CataLight’, of which this research is a part, is the production of hydrogen by splitting water with the use of sunlight,” Weigand explains. “With the knowledge gained from our research, we are now working on designing and investigating new catalysts based on the hydrogenases, which are ultimately activated using light energy.”
Original Article: Producing hydrogen using less energy
More from: Friedrich Schiller University Jena | University of Milano-Bicocca
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Energy-efficient hydrogen production
- Climate change and our economyon June 23, 2021 at 5:30 pm
T&T is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change—to cut the generation of petroleum-based pollutants into the atmosphere. This is of major significance to our economy since this ...
- Vaillant to ramp up heat pump production at Derbyshire planton June 23, 2021 at 3:40 am
Manufacturer confirms it will begin producing air-to-water heat pumps at flagship UK plant after seeing 'record demand' for the zero emission heating solution ...
- Global Clean Hydrogen Markets 2021-2026: Advantages of Clean Hydrogen, Cost Competitiveness, Broader Use of Hydrogen & Benefits for Power Systemson June 23, 2021 at 12:38 am
The "Clean Hydrogen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The clean hydrogen market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of ...
- Producing hydrogen using less energyon June 22, 2021 at 10:00 am
The way in which a compound inspired by nature produces hydrogen has now been described in detail for the first time by an international research team from the University of Jena, Germany and the ...
- Energy efficiency's job potentialon June 22, 2021 at 7:00 am
Energy efficiency measures in some Democratic climate proposals could portend a major job boom, according to new ACEEE research. — Details for a bipartisan infrast ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Energy-efficient hydrogen production
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electrocatalytic hydrogen production
- Producing hydrogen using less energyon June 22, 2021 at 10:00 am
The way in which a compound inspired by nature produces hydrogen has now been described in detail for the first time by an international research team from the University of Jena, Germany and the ...
- Study finds direct seawater splitting has substantial drawbacks to conventional water splitting, offers almost no advantageon June 16, 2021 at 3:02 am
A study by a team of researchers from Technische Universität Berlin (TUB) and Fritz-Haber-Institut der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft has found that direct seawater splitting for hydrogen production has ...
- Novel Feedstock to Surpass HMF for Simultaneous Production of FDCA and Hydrogenon June 15, 2021 at 11:48 pm
A research group led by Prof. ZHANG Jian at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences ...
- A step closer to a hydrogen-fueled economy using an efficient anode for water splittingon June 14, 2021 at 10:49 am
Water splitting is one of the promising energy storage solutions that would potentially drive the world towards a hydrogen-fueled ... are investigating on the electrocatalytic water splitting ...
- Postdoctoral Fellow (f/m/d) | Alkaline water Electrolysis – Catalyst design, synthesis and characterizationon June 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm
in the framework of the on the H2Giga platform whose overarching goal is the application-oriented design of efficient anode electrocatalysts for hydrogen production through alkaline water electrolysis ...