The Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) is a Swiss research and development centre (public-private partnership) specializing in microtechnology, nanotechnology, microelectronics, system engineering, photovoltaics and communications technologies
- Going where few imagined AI would go — on a solar-powered chipon June 18, 2021 at 1:28 pm
Edge AI chipsets are expected to make up a market worth over $50 billion by 2025, with edge facial recognition accounting for $2.3 billion.
- New System-On-Chip Device Significantly Reduces Power Consumptionon June 18, 2021 at 6:47 am
Artificial intelligence (AI) is employed in a wide range of extremely useful applications, like monitoring the cardiac activity of patients, predicting the lifetime of a machine through its vibrations ...
- Engineers unveil solar-powered AI system-on-chipon June 17, 2021 at 7:25 am
AI systems typically use lots of energy and rely on the cloud, which presents IT security issues. Scientists in Switzerland have addressed these problems by squeezing an AI system onto a single ...
- Two-tier AI system-on-a-chip can run on tiny solar cellon June 17, 2021 at 6:00 am
Engineers from the Swiss Centre for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) have developed a system-on-a-chip which executes AI operations locally and can run on either a tiny battery or a solar cell.
- AI system-on-chip runs on solar poweron June 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm
CSEM engineers have developed an integrated circuit that can carry out complicated artificial-intelligence operations like face, voice and gesture recognition and cardiac monitoring. Powered by either ...
