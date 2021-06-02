Shaanxi Normal University (SNNU) is university in Xi’an, China
- New Transparent Electrode Developed That Boosts Solar Cell Efficiencyon June 1, 2021 at 12:08 am
Developing new ultrathin metal electrodes has allowed researchers to create semitransparent perovskite solar cells that are highly efficient and can be coupled with traditional silicon cells to ...
- Scientists develop transparent electrode that boosts solar cell efficiencyon May 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Also contributing to this research from Penn State were Tao Ye and Jungjin Yoon, postdoctoral scholars; and Yuchen Hou, a doctoral student. Xiaorong Zhang, Shaanxi Normal University, China ...
- Alkali metal cation effects on electrocatalytic CO2 reduction with iron porphyrinson May 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Rui Cao from Shaanxi Normal University, China reported the effect of alkaline metal cations, including Na + and K +, on electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction ...
