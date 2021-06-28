Predicting unknown links between viruses and mammals using AI

Abstract representation of networks of (1) observed and (2) predicted associations between wild and semi-domesticated mammalian hosts and known virus species.
(credit: Dr Maya Wardeh)
A new University of Liverpool study could help scientists mitigate the future spread of zoonotic and livestock diseases caused by viruses.
Researchers have used a form or artificial intelligence (AI) called machine-learning to predict more than 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species. The findings, which are published in Nature Communications, could be used to help target disease surveillance programmes.
Thousands of viruses are known to affect mammals, with recent estimates indicating that less than 1% of mammalian viral diversity has been discovered to date. Some of these viruses such as human and feline immunodeficiency viruses have a very narrow host range, whereas others such as rabies and West Nile viruses have very wide host ranges.
“Host range is an important predictor of whether a virus is zoonotic and therefore poses a risk to humans. Most recently, SARS-CoV-2 has been found to have a relatively broad host range which may have facilitated its spill-over to humans. However, our knowledge of the host range of most viruses remains limited,” explains lead researcher Dr Maya Wardeh from the University’s Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences.
To address this knowledge gap, the researchers developed a novel machine learning framework to predict unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species by consolidating three distinct perspectives – that of each virus, each mammal, and the network connecting them, respectively.
Their results suggests that there are more than five times as many associations between known zoonotic viruses and wild and semi-domesticated mammals than previously thought. In particular, bats and rodents, which have been associated with recent outbreaks of emerging viruses such as coronaviruses and hantaviruses, were linked with increased risk of zoonotic viruses.
The model also predicts a five-fold increase in associations between wild and semi-domesticated mammals and viruses of economically important domestic species such as livestock and pets.
Dr Wardeh said: “As viruses continue to move across the globe, our model provides a powerful way to assess potential hosts they have yet to encounter. Having this foresight could help to identify and mitigate zoonotic and animal-disease risks, such as spill-over from animal reservoirs into human populations.”
Dr Wardeh is currently expanding the approach to predict the ability of ticks and insects to transmit viruses to birds and mammals, which will enable prioritisation of laboratory-based vector-competence studies worldwide to help mitigate future outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.
Original Article: AI used to predict unknown links between viruses and mammals
More from: University of Liverpool
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Links between viruses and mammals
- Shingles and COVID-19on June 27, 2021 at 9:00 am
Learn whether there's a connection between shingles, caused by the herpes zoster virus, and COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2.
- Genetics Research May Help Identify More Dangerous Strains of the Virus That Causes COVID-19on June 27, 2021 at 6:28 am
Viral mutations during the COVID-19 pandemic could cause the SARS-CoV-2 virus to become more dangerous. A new study published in Genetic Epidemiology has examined the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 ...
- UK coronavirus vaccines have weakened link between infections and death, says scientiston June 27, 2021 at 5:24 am
Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government ...
- Ancient virus, its effects on DNA found in studyon June 27, 2021 at 12:31 am
Researchers have found evidence that a coronavirus epidemic swept East Asia some 20,000 years ago and was devastating enough to leave an evolutionary imprint on the DNA of people alive today.
- Study uses AI to predict unknown links between viruses, mammalson June 25, 2021 at 4:14 pm
Researchers have used a form of artificial intelligence (AI) called machine-learning to predict more than 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species. The ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Links between viruses and mammals
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Disease surveillance
- New surveillance finds Jamestown Canyon Virus in Bow mosquitoson June 25, 2021 at 7:04 pm
BowJamestown virus found in mosquitoesJamestown Canyon Virus, a mosquito-borne disease that has infected 14 states residents in the past eight years, has been confirmed in mosquitos here for the first ...
- Admin. launches door-to-door surveillance to control Vector-Borne Diseaseson June 24, 2021 at 11:43 am
Door-to-door surveillance for Dengue and Chikungunya control is being done under all the community health centers of the district, including the urban areas of Bokaro Steel City, Chas Municipal ...
- A sensitive strategy for tumour surveillanceon June 24, 2021 at 6:47 am
The start-up C2i Genomics is hoping to improve liquid biopsies with its platform for detecting rare tumour DNA in blood samples.
- 2001 Indiana Report of Infectious Diseaseson June 24, 2021 at 1:54 am
The swabs were then sent to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Laboratories. The ISDH Laboratory conducted viral isolation and identification of influenza by type and subtype. During the ...
- HSR.health Awarded Funding to Pilot Global Disease Surveillance Systemon June 23, 2021 at 12:33 am
Phase 1 funding to pilot its Pandemic Early Warning and Response Platform. " Based on our work supporting the COVID-19 pandemic, we have discovered the signals of early human-to-human transmission of ...