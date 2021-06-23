Precision farming involves real-time monitoring of plant needs and responding to them appropriately

The team is making silicone molds that can be used to manufacture ultrathin microneedles for sustainable farming.
Ultrathin needles for probing plants could help keep crop health in check.
A method for making ultrathin sensors for monitoring the health of crops could help farmers grow more food without putting extra demands on the land.
Intensive agriculture is already contributing to widespread biodiversity loss and climate change, yet growing populations continue to put pressure on farmers to produce more food. The challenge now lies in increasing agricultural output without clearing more land or applying excessive fertilizers. Precision farming is a promising solution that involves real-time monitoring of plant needs and responding to them with just the right amount of water, light or nutrients.
“Precision farming typically relies on soil-based sensors or drones fitted with special cameras,” says Ph.D. student Abdullah Bukhamsin, “but they cannot capture changes in the plant early enough to enable intervention.” Previous research has shown that measuring bioimpedance — how easily an electrical current passes through organic tissues — can reveal physiological information about a plant, from its nitrogen and water content to the presence of fungal infections or metal contaminants.
Plants, however, have a thick outer layer that blocks electrical signals, and bioimpedance sensors must pierce the surface without affecting the properties they wish to measure. It remains difficult to manufacture instruments tiny and thin enough to do this job.
Now, an efficient method for making silicone molds that can be used to manufacture such ultrathin microneedles has been developed by Bukhamsin and a multidisciplinary team of KAUST researchers led by Khaled Salama. These delicate needles can be released intact by submerging the mold in trichloromethane. “The swelling causes the mold to expand ever so slightly, thereby gently pushing the trapped structure out,” says Bukhamsin.
The reusable molds could enable cost-effective, mass-production of microneedles in various plant-friendly polymers. When the team tested their microneedle on an Arabidopsis thaliana leaf, the puncture hole sealed within four days and the plant was not harmed.
“In our tests, the impedance measurements were closely related to how much light a plant has been exposed to and how dehydrated it is,” says Bukhamsin. “This bioimpedance data could be used alongside shading technologies and an irrigation system that responds to the actual needs of the crops, thereby avoiding overwatering.” Unexpectedly, this relationship was almost identical in other crops, including date palm and barley. “This is promising as it highlights the versatility of the approach and its potential applicability across different plants,” he adds.
“Next, we will explore what other environmental factors affect the impedance of plants,” says Salama, “and how we can use electrochemical measurements to quantify hormone levels in different plant species.” Such detailed data could feed into even more finely tuned precision farming in the future.
Original Article: Plant probes make sense for sustainable farming
More from: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Precision farming
- Farm Family of the Week | Variety is the spice of farmingon June 22, 2021 at 8:30 am
One day you will be a machine operator; the next day you might have to be an accountant; then something might break and you have to be a mechanic.' ...
- Well, technically… there’s a LOT of data in agriculture: John Deere’s Deanna Kovar (Ep. 43)on June 22, 2021 at 4:51 am
According to John Deere's Vice President of Production & Precision Ag Production Systems, farming is just like manufacturing, except, of course, that it's outside.
- Telia provides 5G connectivity to Ekobot for Swedish precision agriculture pilot with Axis Communicationson June 22, 2021 at 4:46 am
Telia Company is providing 5G connectivity to Ekobot to enable precision agriculture, with support from Swedish research institute RISE and camera technology from Axis Communications. Their ...
- Vilsack holds roundtable discussion on Virginia farmon June 21, 2021 at 10:40 am
Va., hosted USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack in Amelia County, Virginia, on June 18, for a roundtable discussion with Central Virginia farmers, producers and agribusinesses. Following the roundtable ...
- Plant probes make sense for sustainable farmingon June 21, 2021 at 6:36 am
A method for making ultrathin sensors for monitoring the health of crops could help farmers grow more food without putting extra demands on the land.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Precision farming
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Precision agriculture
- How Raven Industries went from 1950s startup to $2 billion dollar ag-tech buyouton June 22, 2021 at 1:46 pm
Raven Industries has gone from a small Sioux Falls business to being bought out for billions by going big on research, military and farming tech.
- CNH adds precision ag capability with Raven Industries dealon June 22, 2021 at 8:43 am
Machinery giant CNH Industrial is expanding its precision agriculture capabilities by buying technology firm Raven Industries for $2.1bn (£1.5bn). This is ...
- Telia provides 5G connectivity to Ekobot for Swedish precision agriculture pilot with Axis Communicationson June 22, 2021 at 4:46 am
Telia Company is providing 5G connectivity to Ekobot to enable precision agriculture, with support from Swedish research institute RISE and camera technology from Axis Communications. Their ...
- CNH Industrial acquires driverless ag vehicle companyon June 21, 2021 at 8:43 am
CNH Industrial expects its $2.1 billion purchase of a South Dakota company will give it an edge in innovating autonomous technology in agriculture vehicles, the global manufacturer said Monday. The ...
- Precision Agriculture Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027on June 21, 2021 at 2:12 am
Precision Agriculture Market Size - USD 6.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.7%, Market trends -New ...