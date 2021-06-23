The Nagoya Institute of Technology (Nitech), is a public highest-level educational institution of science and technology located in Nagoya, Japan
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
Nagoya Institute of Technology Research
- Nagoya Institute of Technology and NGK Establish “NGK Environment Innovation Laboratory”on June 22, 2021 at 4:34 pm
Nagoya Institute of Technology (hereinafter, “NITech”) and NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter, “NGK”), both based in Nagoya, Japan, have established the NGK Environment Innovation Laboratory on the ...
- Using visible light to efficiently decompose carbon dioxideon June 21, 2021 at 9:40 am
Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from human activities have risen drastically over the last century and a half and are seen as the primary cause of global warming and abnormal weather patterns. So, ...
- A bright future: Using visible light to decompose CO2 with high efficiencyon June 20, 2021 at 9:00 pm
To tackle the challenge of global warming, scientists have been looking into green and sustainable methods of breaking down carbon dioxide in emissions and in the atmosphere. Now, a group of ...
- Growth rings confirm Inuyama Castle keep the oldest in Japanon June 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm
a professor of architectural history at the graduate school of Nagoya Institute of Technology, told a news conference in March. Commissioned by the education board, Fumoto studied the keep of ...
- Manufacturing Bits: June 7on June 7, 2021 at 12:08 am
Measuring SiC lifetimes The Nagoya Institute of Technology has developed a non-destructive way of measuring the depth distribution of carrier lifetimes in bipolar SiC devices. To measure carrier ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Nagoya Institute of Technology Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Nagoya Institute of Technology Discovery
- Nagoya Institute of Technology and NGK Establish “NGK Environment Innovation Laboratory”on June 22, 2021 at 4:34 pm
Nagoya Institute of Technology (hereinafter, “NITech”) and NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter, “NGK”), both based in Nagoya, Japan, have established the NGK Environment Innovation Laboratory on the ...
- Scientific Journal Antiviral Research Publishes Study Demonstrating Benefits of Tychans Antibody Discovery Technology Platformon June 17, 2021 at 10:52 am
Tychan, a Singapore-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the publication of a scientific study highlighting key advantages of its innovative antibody discovery technology ...
- Tokyo Institute of Technology: High Entropy Meets Low Dimensions, Opens Up Infinite Possibilitieson June 16, 2021 at 11:05 pm
The discovery of graphene, a 2D layered form of carbon, once caused a paradigm shift in science and technology like no other. As this wonder material drew attention from material scientists around the ...
- Manufacturing Bits: June 7on June 7, 2021 at 12:08 am
Measuring SiC lifetimes The Nagoya Institute of Technology has developed a non-destructive way of measuring the depth distribution of carrier lifetimes in bipolar SiC devices. To measure carrier ...
- The need for speed: Why cheetahs have the edge over horseson June 3, 2021 at 2:25 am
Image: Tomoya Kamimura from Nagoya Institute of Technology During the flight phase, all feet are in the air and the center of mass (COM) of the whole body exhibits ballistic motion. Conversely ...