Microplastics get broken down by bacteria-sized robots

Metallic microrobots (dark blue dots) colonize a jagged piece of microplastic under visible light, breaking down the plastic into smaller molecules.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.1c04559
“A Maze in Plastic Wastes: Autonomous Motile Photocatalytic Microrobots against Microplastics”
Small pieces of plastic are everywhere, stretching from urban environments to pristine wilderness. Left to their own devices, it can take hundreds of years for them to degrade completely. Catalysts activated by sunlight could speed up the process, but getting these compounds to interact with microplastics is difficult. In a proof-of-concept study, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces developed self-propelled microrobots that can swim, attach to plastics and break them down.
While plastic products are omnipresent indoors, plastic waste and broken bits now litter the outdoors, too. The smallest of these – microplastics less than 5 mm in size – are hard to pick up and remove. In addition, they can adsorb heavy metals and pollutants, potentially harming humans or animals if accidently consumed. So, previous researchers proposed a low-energy way to get rid of plastics in the environment by using catalysts that use sunlight to produce highly reactive compounds that break down these types of polymers. However, getting the catalysts and tiny plastic pieces in contact with each other is challenging and usually requires pretreatments or bulky mechanical stirrers, which aren’t easily scaled-up. Martin Pumera and colleagues wanted to create a sunlight-propelled catalyst that moves toward and latches onto microparticles and dismantles them.
To transform a catalytic material into light-driven microrobots, the researchers made star-shaped particles of bismuth vanadate and then evenly coated the 4-8 µm-wide structures with magnetic iron oxide. The microrobots could swim down a maze of channels and interact with microplastic pieces along their entire lengths. The researchers found that under visible light, microrobots strongly glommed on to four common types of plastics. The team then illuminated pieces of the four plastics covered with the microrobot catalyst for seven days in a dilute hydrogen peroxide solution. They observed that the plastic lost 3% of its weight and that the surface texture for all types changed from smooth to pitted, and small molecules and components of the plastics were found in the left-over solution. The researchers say the self-propelled microrobot catalysts pave the way toward systems that can capture and degrade microplastics in hard-to-reach-locations.
Original Article: Bacteria-sized robots take on microplastics and win by breaking them down
More from: American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microrobot catalysts
- Bacteria-sized robots take on microplastics and win by breaking them downon June 9, 2021 at 12:24 pm
Small pieces of plastic are everywhere, stretching from urban environments to pristine wilderness. Left to their own devices, it can take hundreds ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Microrobot catalysts
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Dismantling microplastics
- Ballina’s Mariann Lloyd-Smith and her mission to stop toxics in the environmenton June 7, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Living quietly in beautiful Ballina is one of the global heavy-hitters in the fight to eliminate and control toxic chemicals, Dr Mariann Lloyd-Smith.
- French youth to swim the length of the Seine to denounce water pollutionon June 6, 2021 at 8:41 am
Other types of pollution also exist, such as pesticides, lead, plastic and microplastics he says which are catastrophic for the environment. 'Green' political heritage There are other dangers too ...
- Environmental Protectionon June 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisation (CDRO) condemns strongly the cold blooded masscre of 11 and injuring more than 30 peaceful protesters against the Sterlite Smelter plant ...
- N.L. government to deliver second pandemic budget as it stares down $47-billion debton May 31, 2021 at 11:05 am
Monday's budget also comes on the heels of a recent economic report calling for sweeping amalgamation of services, tax hikes, privatization and even dismantling of the province's energy corporation.
- EU Green Week: Food packaging is an essential part of achieving Europe’s Green Deal ambitionon May 31, 2021 at 1:02 am
This plan also includes the 2030 goal to decrease waste and plastic litter at sea by 50% as well as to lower the number of microplastics released into the environment by 30%. When it comes to ...