Harvesting lithium from seawater

The electrochemical cell designed by the KAUST team separates lithium ions from seawater while also producing valuable hydrogen and chlorine gas.
Credit Li et al. (2021). Published by The Royal Society of Chemistry
The system offers an economical way to source essential battery material
Lithium is a vital element in the batteries that power electric vehicles, but soaring lithium demand is expected to exhaust land-based reserves by 2080. KAUST researchers have now developed an economically viable system that can extract high-purity lithium from seawater.
The oceans contain about 5,000 times more lithium than the land but at extremely low concentrations of about 0.2 parts per million (ppm). Larger ions, including sodium, magnesium and potassium, are all present in seawater at much higher concentrations; however, previous research efforts to tease lithium from this mixture have yielded little.
The KAUST team solved this problem with an electrochemical cell containing a ceramic membrane made from lithium lanthanum titanium oxide (LLTO). Its crystal structure contains holes just wide enough to let lithium ions pass through while blocking larger metal ions. “LLTO membranes have never been used to extract and concentrate lithium ions before,” says postdoc Zhen Li, who developed the cell.
The cell contains three compartments. Seawater flows into a central feed chamber, where positive lithium ions pass through the LLTO membrane into a side compartment that contains a buffer solution and a copper cathode coated with platinum and ruthenium. Meanwhile, negative ions exit the feed chamber through a standard anion exchange membrane, passing into a third compartment containing a sodium chloride solution and a platinum-ruthenium anode.
The researchers tested the system using seawater from the Red Sea. At a voltage of 3.25V, the cell generates hydrogen gas at the cathode and chlorine gas at the anode. This drives the transport of lithium through the LLTO membrane, where it accumulates in the side-chamber. This lithium-enriched water then becomes the feedstock for four more cycles of processing, eventually reaching a concentration of more than 9,000 ppm. Adjusting the pH of this solution delivers solid lithium phosphate that contains mere traces of other metal ions — pure enough to meet battery manufacturers’ requirements.
The researchers estimate that the cell would need only US$5 of electricity to extract 1 kilogram of lithium from seawater. The value of hydrogen and chlorine produced by the cell would more than offset this cost, and residual seawater could also be used in desalination plants to provide freshwater.
“We will continue optimizing the membrane structure and cell design to improve the process efficiency,” says group leader Zhiping Lai. His team also hopes to collaborate with the glass industry to produce the LLTO membrane at large scale and affordable cost.
Original Article: Electrochemical cell harvests lithium from seawater
More from: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lithium from seawater
- KAUST Extracts High-Purity Lithium from Seawateron June 3, 2021 at 11:00 am
KAUST's new electrochemical cell separates lithium ions from seawater while also producing valuable hydrogen and chlorine gas.
- Electrochemical cell harvests lithium from seawateron June 3, 2021 at 5:56 am
Lithium is a vital element in the batteries that power electric vehicles, but soaring lithium demand is expected to exhaust land-based reserves by 2080. KAUST researchers have now developed an ...
- Lithium Australia shareholders pay balance on 22,079 LITCF shares raising A$11,082on June 1, 2021 at 6:13 pm
Lithium Australia aspires to ‘close the loop’ on the energy-metal cycle with its disruptive technologies that are designed to furnish the lithium battery industry with ethical and sustainable ...
- Lithium: What Is It And Do We Have Enough?on May 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Lithium (from Greek lithos or stone) is a silvery-white alkali metal that is the lightest solid element. Just one atomic step up from Helium, this magic metal seems to be in everything these days.
- ANSTO researches sodium as lithium battery alternativeon May 30, 2021 at 4:41 pm
Researchers at ANSTO are currently reviewing alternative elements for battery technology, with an increasing focus on sodium.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Lithium from seawater
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lithium
- Lithium might be the new oil… in all the wrong wayson June 3, 2021 at 7:39 pm
ASX trends can be a fantastic wave on which to surf ... or they can wash you straight onto the rocks The post Lithium might be the new oil… in all the wrong ways appeared first on The Motley Fool ...
- Proposal to list wildflower as endangered may threaten Nevada lithium mining planson June 3, 2021 at 7:18 pm
The Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a rare wildflower as an endangered species, a move that could threaten a massive lithium mine proposed for construction in Nevada.
- Agency seeks protection for flower near proposed lithium mine in Nevadaon June 3, 2021 at 6:42 pm
An extremely rare wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s high desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and ...
- HIOKI and Lithium Ion Batterieson June 3, 2021 at 3:07 pm
In 1985 a team around Akira Yoshino from the Japanese Asahi Kasei Corporation finished the development of a lithium ion battery that allowed for ...
- U.S. to list Nevada flower as endangered, dealing blow to lithium mineon June 3, 2021 at 11:54 am
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Thursday it will propose listing the Tiehm's buckwheat flower as an endangered species, dealing a blow to ioneer Ltd's (INR.AX) proposed Rhyolite Ridge ...