The Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) is a research-oriented university and the one of the prestigious schools in the science and technology
- GIST team produces butanol from CO2on May 24, 2021 at 1:15 am
School of Earth Sciences and Environmental Engineering Professor Jaeyoung Lee’s research team has generated 1-butanol from CO2 on a phosphorus-rich copper cathode, based on a combination of faradaic ...
- Clearing the Air: A Reduction-Based Solution to Nitrogen Pollution with a Novel Catalyston May 21, 2021 at 6:18 am
Our reliance on fossil fuels as a primary energy source has pushed air pollution to an all-time high, resulting in several environmental and health concerns. Among the major pollutants, nitrogen oxide ...
- Turning Pollutants Into Useful Productson May 21, 2021 at 2:42 am
A research collaboration specializes in high-resolution fluorescence microscopy and computational modeling to visualize and describe such stuff-of-life processes in exquisite detail, in real time, at ...
