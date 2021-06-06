Enables a drone to shoot a video based on a desired emotion or viewer reaction with a single word

Researchers from CMU, the University of Sao Paulo and Facebook AI Research developed a model that enables a drone to shoot a video based on a desired emotion or viewer reaction.
A model that maps emotions to robot behavior
The pros make it look easy, but making a movie with a drone can be anything but.
First, it takes skill to fly the often expensive pieces of equipment smoothly and without crashing. And once you’ve mastered flying, there are camera angles, panning speeds, trajectories and flight paths to plan.
With all the sensors and processing power onboard a drone and embedded in its camera, there must be a better way to capture the perfect shot.
“Sometimes you just want to tell the drone to make an exciting video,” said Rogerio Bonatti, a Ph.D. candidate in Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute.
Bonatti was part of a team from CMU, the University of Sao Paulo and Facebook AI Research that developed a model that enables a drone to shoot a video based on a desired emotion or viewer reaction. The drone uses camera angles, speeds and flight paths to generate a video that could be exciting, calm, enjoyable or nerve-wracking — depending on what the filmmaker tells it.
The team presented their paper on the work at the 2021 International Conference on Robotics and Automation this month. The presentation can be viewed on YouTube.
“We are learning how to map semantics, like a word or emotion, to the motion of the camera,” Bonatti said.
But before “Lights! Camera! Action!” the researchers needed hundreds of videos and thousands of viewers to capture data on what makes a video evoke a certain emotion or feeling. Bonatti and the team collected a few hundred diverse videos. A few thousand viewers then watched 12 pairs of videos and gave them scores based on how the videos made them feel.
The researchers then used the data to train a model that directed the drone to mimic the cinematography corresponding to a particular emotion. If fast moving, tight shots created excitement, the drone would use those elements to make an exciting video when the user requested it. The drone could also create videos that were calm, revealing, interesting, nervous and enjoyable, among other emotions and their combinations, like an interesting and calm video.
“I was surprised that this worked,” said Bonatti. “We were trying to learn something incredibly subjective, and I was surprised that we obtained good quality data.”
The team tested their model by creating sample videos, like a chase scene or someone dribbling a soccer ball, and asked viewers for feedback on how the videos felt. Bonatti said that not only did the team create videos intended to be exciting or calming that actually felt that way, but they also achieved different degrees of those emotions.
The team’s work aims to improve the interface between people and cameras, whether that be helping amateur filmmakers with drone cinematography or providing on-screen directions on a smartphone to capture the perfect shot.
“This opens the door to many other applications, even outside filming or photography,” Bonatti said. “We designed a model that maps emotions to robot behavior.”
Original Article: Shoot Better Drone Videos With a Single Word
More from: Carnegie Mellon University | University of Sao Paulo
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drone video AI
- Videogrammetry for Thermal Mapping: Game Changing Technology for First Responderson June 6, 2021 at 1:59 pm
A new partnership between Autel Robotics and Skyebrowse introduces videogrammetry for thermal mapping: helping first responders perform night-time accident reconstruction, pre-plan for wildfires, and ...
- Skanska trials very remote controlled droneon June 5, 2021 at 2:19 pm
Skanska trialled drone technology for survey work on its Mindenhurst development in Surrey for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), ...
- We might have AI-powered murder drones to worry about now, a U.N. report suggestson June 4, 2021 at 11:37 am
In March 2020, as a civil war raged in Libya between the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord and the insurgent Libyan National Army, a drone known as a lethal autonomous weapons system ...
- Shoot better drone videos with a single wordon June 3, 2021 at 1:04 pm
The pros make it look easy, but making a movie with a drone can be anything but. First, it takes skill to fly the often expensive pieces of equipment smoothly and without crashing. And once you've ...
- Kittyhawk.io Is Now Known As Alofton June 2, 2021 at 8:00 am
Kittyhawk, the market leader in drone airspace systems & UTM technologies has been renamed to Aloft Technologies, Inc. Aloft represents the core company mission of powering and enabling safe and ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Drone video AI
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drone cinematography
- Check out these amazing pics of Lanarkshire churches taken with a droneon June 5, 2021 at 10:50 pm
A local photographer has been capturing some unique views of Lanarkshire churches from the sky. Stewart Gray uses a drone to obtain his stunning aerial shots which have proved popular with Lanarkshire ...
- Meet the man who flies drones into volcanoeson June 5, 2021 at 9:00 am
Ace drone pilot and professional photographer Stefan Forster reveals how he creates his stunning videos of natural wonders around the world.
- The Best Drones for Your Moneyon June 4, 2021 at 9:10 am
View OfferADVERTISEMENT Drones have become a lot more than just novelty toys. Sure, they’re incredibly fun to pilot and serve as basic entertainment, but they can also work brilliantly for ...
- Drone Crashes Into Icelandic Volcano Capturing Its Own Incredible Demiseon June 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm
There are few videos I have clicked on faster than a drone filming itself crashing into a volcano in Iceland. This video shows a DJI first-person view drone as it records the rivers of lava flowing ...
- Shoot better drone videos with a single wordon June 3, 2021 at 1:04 pm
The pros make it look easy, but making a movie with a drone can be anything but. First, it takes skill to fly the often expensive pieces of equipment smoothly and without crashing. And once you've ...