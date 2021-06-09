Creating a self-sustaining and intelligent electronic microsystems

A UMass Amherst research team has developed an electronic microsystem made from protein nanowires, a “green” electronic material that is renewably produced from microbes without producing “e-waste.”
A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a novel device that can generate electricity “out of thin air” from the ambient environment.
The groundbreaking research was published today in the journal Nature Communications.
Jun Yao, an assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering (ECE) and an adjunct professor in biomedical engineering, led the research with his longtime collaborator, Derek R. Lovley, a Distinguished Professor in microbiology.
Both of the key components of the microsystem are made from protein nanowires, a “green” electronic material that is renewably produced from microbes without producing “e-waste.” The research heralds the potential of future green electronics made from sustainable biomaterials that are more amenable to interacting with the human body and diverse environments.
This breakthrough project is producing a “self-sustained intelligent microsystem,” according to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, which is funding the research.
Tianda Fu, a graduate student in Yao’s group, is the lead author. “It’s an exciting start to explore the feasibility of incorporating ‘living’ features in electronics. I’m looking forward to further evolved versions,” Fu said.
The project represents a continuing evolution of recent research by the team. Previously, the research team discovered that electricity can be generated from the ambient environment/humidity with a protein-nanowire-based Air Generator (or ‘Air-Gen’), a device which continuously produces electricity in almost all environments found on Earth. The Air-Gen invention was reported in Nature in 2020.
Also in 2020, Yao’s lab reported in Nature Communications that the protein nanowires can be used to construct electronic devices called memristors that can mimic brain computation and work with ultralow electrical signals that match the biological signal amplitudes.
“Now we piece the two together,” Yao said of the creation. “We make microsystems in which the electricity from Air-Gen is used to drive sensors and circuits constructed from protein-nanowire memristors. Now the electronic microsystem can get energy from the environment to support sensing and computation without the need of an external energy source (e.g. battery). It has full energy self-sustainability and intelligence, just like the self-autonomy in a living organism.”
The system is also made from environmentally friendly biomaterial – protein nanowires harvested from bacteria. Yao and Lovley developed the Air-Gen from the microbe Geobacter, discovered by Lovley many years ago, which was then utilized to create electricity from humidity in the air and later to build memristors capable of mimicking human intelligence.
“So, from both function and material,” says Yao, “we are making an electronic system more bio-alike or living-alike.”
“The work demonstrates that one can fabricate a self-sustained intelligent microsystem,” said Albena Ivanisevic, the biotronics program manager at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory. “The team from UMass has demonstrated the use of artificial neurons in computation. It is particularly exciting that the protein nanowire memristors show stability in aqueous environment and are amenable to further functionalization. Additional functionalization not only promises to increase their stability but also expand their utility for sensor and novel communication modalities of importance to the Army.”
Original Article: UMASS AMHERST RESEARCHERS CREATE SELF-SUSTAINING, INTELLIGENT, ELECTRONIC MICROSYSTEMS FROM GREEN MATERIAL
More from: University of Massachusetts
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electronic microsystem
- KWESST Extends Investor Relations Agreement with Emerging Markets Consultingon June 8, 2021 at 3:29 pm
June 8, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the term of its previously announced agreement with ...
- Researchers create self-sustaining, intelligent, electronic microsystems from green materialon June 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm
A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a ...
- UMass Amherst researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from green materialon June 8, 2021 at 12:22 pm
A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information ...
- German Consortium To Develop Hack-proof Comms Solutionon June 2, 2021 at 1:49 am
A German consortium of industry, university and research institutes aims to make these systems more secure in the future thanks to light-based data transmission and computation. Over the next three ...
- Self-consistent determination of spin Hall angle and spin diffusion length in Pt and Pd: The role of the interface spin losson June 1, 2021 at 5:00 pm
R. China. 3 Microsystem and Terahertz Research Center, Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics, Chengdu 610299, P. R. China. 4 Institute of Electronic Engineering, Chinese Academy of Engineering ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Electronic microsystem
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Green electronics
- The environmental impact of electronics manufacturingon June 8, 2021 at 10:14 pm
As the fastest growing global waste stream, the environmental impact of electronics manufacturing is a critical issue that must be addressed.
- Researchers create self-sustaining, intelligent, electronic microsystems from green materialon June 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm
A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a ...
- UMass Amherst researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from green materialon June 8, 2021 at 12:22 pm
A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information ...
- Electronic waste unearths green China unicornon June 7, 2021 at 7:07 pm
Used-phone retailer Aihuishou wants to go public at a $5 bln valuation. Thanks to frugal and environmentally conscious shoppers, demand for second-hand goods is booming. The company has yet to turn a ...
- Gather up your "e-waste" for Electronics Amnesty Dayson June 7, 2021 at 5:16 pm
In keeping with our monthly amnesty days opportunities, the Southeastern Indiana Recycling District (SEIRD) is now preparing to accept electronic waste at no cost to the consumer at all of our sites ...