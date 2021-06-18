Could robots sense injury with the help of bruisable artificial skin?

An artificial skin attached to a person’s knee develops a purple “bruise” when hit forcefully against a metal cabinet.
CREDIT: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.1c04911
When someone bumps their elbow against a wall, they not only feel pain but also might experience bruising. Robots and prosthetic limbs don’t have these warning signs, which could lead to further injury. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have developed an artificial skin that senses force through ionic signals and also changes color from yellow to a bruise-like purple, providing a visual cue that damage has occurred.
Scientists have developed many different types of electronic skins, or e-skins, that can sense stimuli through electron transmission. However, these electrical conductors are not always biocompatible, which could limit their use in some types of prosthetics. In contrast, ionic skins, or I-skins, use ions as charge carriers, similar to human skin. These ionically conductive hydrogels have superior transparency, stretchability and biocompatibility compared with e-skins. Qi Zhang, Shiping Zhu and colleagues wanted to develop an I-skin that, in addition to registering changes in electrical signal with an applied force, could also change color to mimic human bruising.
The researchers made an ionic organohydrogel that contained a molecule, called spiropyran, that changes color from pale yellow to bluish-purple under mechanical stress. In testing, the gel showed changes in color and electrical conductivity when stretched or compressed, and the purple color remained for 2-5 hours before fading back to yellow. Then, the team taped the I-skin to different body parts of volunteers, such as the finger, hand and knee. Bending or stretching caused a change in the electrical signal but not bruising, just like human skin. However, forceful and repeated pressing, hitting and pinching produced a color change. The I-skin, which responds like human skin in terms of electrical and optical signaling, opens up new opportunities for detecting damage in prosthetic devices and robotics, the researchers say.
Original Article: Bruisable artificial skin could help prosthetics, robots sense injuries
More from: Chinese University of Hong Kong
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bruisable artificial skin
- Bruisable artificial skin opens up opportunities for detecting damage in prosthetic deviceson June 16, 2021 at 6:23 pm
When someone bumps their elbow against a wall, they not only feel pain but also might experience bruising. Robots and prosthetic limbs don't have these warning signs, which could lead to further ...
- 'Wonder material' can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accuratelyon June 16, 2021 at 12:54 pm
They then measured the atomic-level vibrations of these graphene sheets when exposed to COVID-positive and COVID-negative samples in artificial saliva. These sheets were also tested in the ...
- Can artificial intelligence open new doors for materials discovery?on June 16, 2021 at 11:38 am
Looking for a shortcut, he found that neural networks, a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that uncovers patterns in huge data sets, can accurately predict what happens to a material in extreme ...
- Investigating carbonate mineral chemical variations to improve oil recoveryon June 16, 2021 at 11:23 am
Investigating carbonate mineral chemical variations to improve oil recovery One-size-fits-all approach to well stimulation doesn't always work Date: June 16, 2021 Source: Texas A&M University ...
- Robot Skin Now Gets Bruised When Punched, Horrifyinglyon June 16, 2021 at 11:22 am
A team of engineers developed a new kind of artificial skin for robots or prosthetic limbs that actually bruises up when it gets hit, providing both a valuable medical tool and a way to check your ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Bruisable artificial skin
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Artificial skin
- Ionic skin for robotics and prosthetics bruises like human skinon June 17, 2021 at 11:55 am
Researchers created an artificial skin for robotics and prosthetic limbs that bruises like human skin. Robotics and prosthetic limbs do not bruise or feel pain, which can lead to further injury to the ...
- Bruisable artificial skin opens up opportunities for detecting damage in prosthetic deviceson June 16, 2021 at 6:23 pm
When someone bumps their elbow against a wall, they not only feel pain but also might experience bruising. Robots and prosthetic limbs don't have these warning signs, which could lead to further ...
- Robot Skin Now Gets Bruised When Punched, Horrifyinglyon June 16, 2021 at 11:22 am
A team of engineers developed a new kind of artificial skin for robots or prosthetic limbs that actually bruises up when it gets hit, providing both a valuable medical tool and a way to check your ...
- Bruisable artificial skin could help prosthetics, robots sense injurieson June 16, 2021 at 6:15 am
When someone bumps their elbow against a wall, they not only feel pain but also might experience bruising. Robots and prosthetic limbs don't have these warning signs, which could lead to further ...
- Check out some natural ways of caring for your skinon June 7, 2021 at 10:40 am
Having clear skin has been the dream of many people around the world, girls especially. Many are those who buy a lot of skin care products and go through a lot just to have a clear skin.