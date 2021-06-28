Nicola Crosetto. Photo: Stefan Zimmerman
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have developed a technology for cost-effective surveillance of the global spread of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The technique is presented in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
Since the onset of the pandemic, thousands of viral genomes have been sequenced to reconstruct the evolution and global spread of the coronavirus. This is important for the identification of particularly concerning variants that are more contagious, pathogenic, or resistant to the existing vaccines.
For global surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, it is crucial to sequence and analyse many samples in a cost-effective way. Therefore, researchers in the Bienko-Crosetto laboratory at Karolinska Institutet and Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) in Sweden have developed a new method, named COVseq, that can be used for surveillance of the viral genome on a massive scale at a low cost.
Adapted a previous method
First, many copies of the viral genome are created using so-called multiplex PCR (polymerase chain reaction). The samples are then labelled and pooled together in the same sequencing library, using a previous method developed in the Bienko-Crosetto laboratory and now adapted for SARS-CoV-2 analysis.
“By performing reactions in very small volumes and pooling together hundreds of samples into the same sequencing library, we can sequence potentially thousands of viral genomes per week at a cost of less than 15 dollars per sample,” says Ning Zhang, who previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Karolinska Institutet and is co-first author together with PhD students Michele Simonetti and Luuk Harbers active at the same department.
Comparative analyses of 29 SARS-CoV-2 positive samples revealed that COVseq had a similar ability as the standard method to identify small changes in the genome. Analyses of 245 additional samples showed that COVseq also had a high ability to detect emergent coronavirus variants of potential concern. The key advantage of COVseq over existing methods is cost-effectiveness.
Could be used by public health agencies
“Our inexpensive method could immediately be used for SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance by public health agencies and could also be easily adapted to other RNA viruses, such as influenza and dengue viruses,” says Nicola Crosetto, senior researcher at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Karolinska Institutet, and last author of the paper.
Original Article: Low-cost method for finding new coronavirus variants
More from: Karolinska Institutet
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
SARS-CoV-2 variants
- Why SARS-CoV-2 delta variant is more infectiouson June 27, 2021 at 9:24 pm
German experts recently explained why the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delta variant is more infectious and pathogenic than its ancestor. By conducting a series of in ...
- Health Experts Sound Alarm Bells for Centre to Monitor Four Siblings of Delta Variant of Covid-19on June 27, 2021 at 9:07 pm
The Lambda variant has been under investigation since June 23 and the Kappa variant has been found to be much less infectious than Delta or Delta-plus.
- Lambda lineage of SARS-CoV-2 has potential to become variant of concernon June 27, 2021 at 7:14 pm
Researchers have described the first reported infection with the C.37 (Lambda) lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Southern Brazil.
- Structural changes in the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha and Beta variants identifiedon June 25, 2021 at 10:11 am
New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' ...
- Race to understand Sars-CoV-2 variants amid fears virus might evade vaccineson June 24, 2021 at 1:58 am
The ability of the Covid coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 to mutate into more dangerous forms has scuppered plans for the UK to remove its remaining pandemic restrictions on 21 June.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
SARS-CoV-2 variants
Go deeper with Bing News on:
SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance
- Genome sequencing lab to start at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital next monthon June 27, 2021 at 8:41 am
As part of Delhi’s preparation for a possible third Covid wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced earlier this month that two genome sequencing labs were in the process of being set up at ...
- Study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces is infectiouson June 25, 2021 at 10:50 am
A new study by UC Davis researchers confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study, published June 24 in PLOS ONE, is the original report on ...
- Sweden based researchers finds low-cost method, ‘COVseq’, for detecting SARS-CoV-2 variantson June 24, 2021 at 2:48 am
Researchers in the Bienko-Crosetto laboratory at Karolinska Institutet and Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) (Sweden) have developed a new method and named it 'COVseq'.
- Genome surveillance tool facilitates detection of COVID-19 variantson June 23, 2021 at 1:26 am
Swedish researchers have developed COVseq, a SARS-CoV-2 genome tracker that can be produced at a large scale for a small cost.
- Labcorp Adopts Molecular Loop SARS-CoV-2 Research Sequencing Panel for Large-Scale Viral Surveillanceon June 22, 2021 at 5:28 am
Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc. , a company redefining the simplicity of targeted sequencing, announced today that its SARS-CoV-2 ...