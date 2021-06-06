6G may help lead to haptic internet, mobile edge computing, and holographic communication technologies

via University of Southern California
Research may help lead to haptic internet, mobile edge computing, and holographic communication
Imagine you’re a fisherman living by a lake with a rowboat. Every day, you row out on the calm waters and life is good. But then your family grows, and you need more fish, so you go to the nearby river. Then, you realize you go farther and faster on the river. You can’t take your little rowboat out there – it’s not built for those currents. So, you learn everything you can about how rivers work and build a better boat. Life is good again…until you realize you need to go farther still, out on the ocean. But ocean rules are nothing like river rules. Now you have to learn how ocean currents work, and then design something even more advanced that can handle that new space.
Communication frequencies are just like those water currents. And the boats are just like the tools we build to communicate. The challenge is twofold: learning enough about the nature of each frequency and then engineering novel devices that will work within them. In a recent paper published in Proceedings of the IEEE, the flagship publication of the largest engineering society in the world, one USC Viterbi School of Engineering researcher has done just that for the next generation of cellular networks – 6G.
Andy Molisch, professor of electrical and computer engineering at USC Viterbi and the holder of the Solomon Golomb – Andrew and Erna Viterbi Chair, together with colleagues from Lund University in Sweden, New Zealand Telecom, and King’s College London, explained that we have more options for communications at 6G frequency than previously thought. Think of it as something like early explorers suddenly discovering the gulf stream.
Molisch and his team, which includes PostDoc Naveed Abbasi, several Ph.D. students, as well as undergraduate and master’s students, gained that understanding by performing a series of highly detailed measurements on possible 6G frequencies, called Terahertz band. Their work yielded some surprising results that will help in the design of 6G. “Researchers have long believed that as we move up into 6G frequency, the ways in which a signal can reach a receiver will be greatly limited,” said Molisch. “Our work shows that in a number of important situations that is not actually the case.”
Moving up to a higher frequency like Terahertz presents several challenges. At higher frequencies these waves become harder to manage, making it easy to lose connection. New algorithms must also be developed that will allow processing to happen at the new bandwidth. Finally, completely new hardware that can function in this new zone has to be engineered. Molisch’s tests on the 6G frequency will help these challenges to actually be addressed.
Making 6G technology a reality is an important step towards realizing a whole host of new applications. Molisch and his colleagues have identified three that they believe will be front and center: haptic internet, mobile edge computing, and holographic communications. All three of these areas have the potential to change the face of communications, health, transportation, education, and more.
In a short time, Molisch has already shed an enormous amount of light onto the nature of 6G frequencies. But he is quick to point out that there is still much we need to understand before we can begin building practical tools that work in this space. “Our first round of measurements has so far been extremely successful. But many more measurements must be taken before we understand communicating at these frequencies enough to make 6G an everyday reality,” he said.
Original Article: Latest tests on 6G return surprising results
More from: University of Southern California | University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering | Lund University | King’s College London
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
6G
- Early 6G research suggests a broader range of frequencies could be possibleon June 11, 2021 at 5:50 am
Researchers believe there are more spectrum options for next-generation 6G networks than previously thought. Commercial 5G networks launched in 2019 with promises of lower latency and higher data ...
- Finnish, Japanese research groups announce alliance to boost ‘6G’ R&Don June 10, 2021 at 8:17 am
One of the goals of this partnership is to contribute significantly to the global standardization and regulatory development of 6G technology.
- Latest tests on 6G return surprising resultson June 10, 2021 at 7:50 am
Imagine you're a fisherman living by a lake with a rowboat. Every day, you row out on the calm waters and life is good. But then your family grows, and you need more fish, so you go to the nearby ...
- Japan and Finland align for 6G developmenton June 10, 2021 at 7:49 am
Reports suggest that industry groups from both countries will conduct 6G research and development together, aiming to build an early lead in setting 6G standards ...
- Take the lead in 6G — or lose it to Chinaon June 10, 2021 at 5:30 am
Our communications would be heavily influenced, if not controlled outright, by an autocratic government with a long history of human rights abuse.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
6G
Go deeper with Bing News on:
6G technology
- US, UK to cooperate on technologies, including 6Gon June 11, 2021 at 9:16 am
The UK and US have today agreed to deepen ties on science and technology and create a new era of strategic cooperation in the field. As part of US President Joe Biden's visit to the UK and under the ...
- US, UK agree tech tie-up targeting 6Gon June 11, 2021 at 5:00 am
The UK and US governments agreed to deepen ties in various areas of technology including collaborating on future development of 6G.
- Finnish, Japanese research groups announce alliance to boost ‘6G’ R&Don June 10, 2021 at 8:17 am
One of the goals of this partnership is to contribute significantly to the global standardization and regulatory development of 6G technology.
- Latest tests on 6G return surprising resultson June 10, 2021 at 7:50 am
Imagine you're a fisherman living by a lake with a rowboat. Every day, you row out on the calm waters and life is good. But then your family grows, and you need more fish, so you go to the nearby ...
- Japan and Finland align for 6G developmenton June 10, 2021 at 7:49 am
Reports suggest that industry groups from both countries will conduct 6G research and development together, aiming to build an early lead in setting 6G standards ...