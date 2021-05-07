Transparent wood is now 100 percent renewable with the addition of a citrus derivative

The latest version of transparent wood developed at KTH is more translucent, and it is made with renewable polymer.
(Photo: Céline Montanari)
Five years after introducing see-through wood building material, researchers in Sweden have taken it to another level. They found a way to make their composite 100 percent renewable – and more translucent – by infusing wood with a clear bio-plastic made from citrus fruit.
Since it was first introduced in 2016, transparent wood has been developed by researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology as one of the most innovative new structural materials for building construction. It lets natural light through and can even store thermal energy.
The key to making wood into a transparent composite material is to strip out its lignin, the major light-absorbing component in wood. But the empty pores left behind by the absence of lignin need to be filled with something that restores the wood’s strength and allows light to permeate.
In early versions of the composite, researchers at KTH’s Wallenberg Wood Science Center used fossil-based polymers. Now, the researchers have successfully tested an eco-friendly alternative: limonene acrylate, a monomer made from limonene. They reported their results in Advanced Science.
From orange juice to building material
“The new limonene acrylate it is made from renewable citrus, such as peel waste that can be recycled from the orange juice industry,” says lead author, PhD student Céline Montanari.
The new composite offers optical transmittance of 90 percent at 1.2 mm thickness and remarkably low haze of 30 percent, the researchers report. Unlike other transparent wood composites developed during the past five years, the material developed at KTH is intended for structural use. It shows heavy-duty mechanical performance: with a strength of 174 MPa (25.2 ksi) and elasticity of 17 GPa (or about 2.5 Mpsi).
Yet all along, sustainability has been a priority for the research group, says Professor Lars Berglund, the head of the KTH’s Department of Fibre and Polymer Technology.
“Replacing the fossil-based polymers has been one of the challenges we have had in making sustainable transparent wood,” Berglund says.
Environmental considerations and so-called green chemistry permeate the entire work, he says. The material is made with no solvents, and all chemicals are derived from bio-based raw materials.
Potential for nanotechnologies
The new advances could enable a yet unexplored range of applications, such as in wood nanotechnology, Berglund says. Possibilities include smart windows, wood for heat-storage, wood that has built-in lighting function – even a wooden laser.
“We have looked at where the light goes, and what happens when it hits the cellulose,” Berglund says. “Some of the light goes straight through the wood, and makes the material transparent. Some of the light is refracted and scattered at different angles and gives pleasant effects in lighting applications.”
The team is also working with Sergei Popov’s photonics group at KTH to explore the nanotechnology possibilities even further.
Original Article: Citrus derivative makes transparent wood 100 percent renewable
More from: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Transparent wood
- How Citrus Makes Transparent Wood 100 Percent Renewableon May 6, 2021 at 8:28 am
An extract from orange juice production is used to create the polymer that restores delignified wood's strength and allows light to pass through ...
- Stockholm university adds twist of orange to improve transparent wood recipeon May 6, 2021 at 8:18 am
Five years after introducing see-through wood as a building material, researchers in Sweden have found a way to make it more transparent, and entirely renewable, by adding fruit. Researchers at KTH ...
- Researchers use orange peel extract to create renewable transparent WOOD that could soon be used in smart windowson May 5, 2021 at 10:23 am
Stripping out polymers that block light from passing through wood and replacing them with a derivative from citrus peels Swedish scientists created a transparent composite that could replace glass.
- Transparent wood is sustainable and suitable for structural useon May 5, 2021 at 5:55 am
Researchers from Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology have developed a transparent and sustainable wood. The material allows through natural light, can store thermal energy and – unlike other ...
- YouTuber makes transparent wood on his ownon May 5, 2021 at 3:40 am
Canadian YouTuber NileRed shows how he made a thin piece of balsa wood transparent. The video has picked up more than 2 million views since it was uploaded last week.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Transparent wood
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable transparent wood
- Transparent wood is sustainable and suitable for structural useon May 5, 2021 at 5:55 am
Researchers from Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology have developed a transparent and sustainable wood. The material allows through natural light, can store thermal energy and – unlike other ...
- Transparent wood uses orange peel extract to go entirely sustainableon May 4, 2021 at 7:38 pm
For tens of thousands of years, humans have been drawn to wood as a construction material due to its strength, low cost and abundance, and lately we're seeing how transparency could be added to this ...
- EOH assures customers of its transparent and ethical practices as legacy contracts near an endon April 30, 2021 at 8:06 am
“These decisions, taken in our quest to become an ethically sound and sustainable business ... “EOH has been transparent with all the banks and has further cooperated with the authorities ...
- Salvatore Ferragamo Celebrates Earth Day With First Sustainable Watch Strapon April 29, 2021 at 6:58 am
Arriving in an elegant black satin casing with the automatic movement made visible through its transparent caseback ... of recyclable cardboard whilst the wood and metal protective shell is ...
- Innovative Facility Serves as Hub for R&D of Emerging Materialson April 26, 2021 at 10:13 pm
sustainable standards for the construction industry. IW: Anytime you try something new, you have to highlight the challenges as well as your successes. So HITT tried to be as transparent as possible ...