Superfast portable COVID-19 testing method detects the virus in less than 1 second

Schematic and photograph of COVID-19 sensor strip and the printed circuit board fabricated to produce a digital sensor output.
CREDIT: Minghan Xian, Hao Luo, Xinyi Xia, Chaker Fares, Patrick H. Carey IV, Chan-Wen Chiu, Fan Ren, Siang-Sin Shan, Yu-Te Liao, Shu-Min Hsu, Josephine F. Esquivel-Upshaw, Chin-Wei Chang, Jenshan Lin, Steven C. Ghivizzani, and Stephen J. Pearton
The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear technological innovations were urgently needed to detect, treat, and prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A year and a half into this epidemic, waves of successive outbreaks and the dire need for new medical solutions — especially testing — continue to exist.
In the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, researchers from the University of Florida and Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University report a rapid and sensitive testing method for COVID-19 biomarkers.
The researchers, who previously demonstrated detection of biomarkers relevant in epidemics and emergencies, such as the Zika virus, heart attacks, and cerebral spinal fluid leaks, leveraged their expertise to develop a sensor system that provides detection within one second, which is far faster than current COVID-19 detection methods.
“This could alleviate slow COVID-19 testing turnaround time issues,” said Minghan Xian, an author and a chemical engineering doctoral candidate at the University of Florida.
Detecting the presence of the virus requires amplifying the numbers of the biomarker, such as the copies of viral ribonucleic acid in the common polymerase chain reaction technique for COVID-19 detection, or amplifying the binding signal for a target biomarker. The group’s method amplifies the binding signal for a target biomarker.
“Our biosensor strip is similar to commercially available glucose test strips in shape, with a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce our test fluid,” said Xian. “Within the microfluidic channel, a few electrodes are exposed to fluid. One is coated with gold, and COVID-relevant antibodies are attached to the gold surface via a chemical method.”
During measurement, sensor strips are connected to a circuit board via a connector, and a short electrical test signal gets sent between the gold electrode bonded with COVID antibody and another auxiliary electrode. This signal is then returned to the circuit board for analysis.
“Our sensor system, a circuit board, uses a transistor to amplify the electrical signal, which then gets converted into a number on the screen,” said Xian. “The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of antigen, the viral protein, present within our test solution.”
While the system’s sensor strips clearly must be discarded after use, the test circuit board is reusable. This means the cost of testing may be greatly reduced. The versatility of this technology goes far beyond detecting COIVD-19.
“By altering the type of antibodies attached to the gold surface, we can repurpose the system to detect other diseases,” said Xian. “The system can serve as a prototype for modularized, inexpensive protein biomarker sensors for expedient real-time feedback within clinical applications, operating rooms, or home use.”
Original Article: COVID-19 Testing Method Gives Results Within One Second
More from: University of Florida | National Chiao Tung University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 in Florida: Daily test positivity rate down to 3.55%on May 22, 2021 at 2:35 pm
Florida added 3,406 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 2,308,266. With 22 more fatalities, 36,463 Florida residents are now dead. Florida’s new case rate shows a drop to 96 ...
- Positive test leads Mariners to place 4 on COVID-19 ILon May 22, 2021 at 2:30 pm
Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Those placed on ...
- In Rural India, Less COVID-19 Testing, More Fear — And A Few Ventilators For Millionson May 22, 2021 at 8:51 am
Hospitals are full. Testing is scant. Illiteracy is high. Most deaths are never registered. COVID-19's wrath in rural India is difficult to measure but public health experts are worried.
- Positive test leads Seattle Mariners to place 4 on COVID-19 injured liston May 21, 2021 at 10:45 pm
Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team.
- Seattle Mariners put four players on COVID-19 list after positive teston May 21, 2021 at 8:58 pm
The Seattle Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after the team reported a positive test within their clubhouse.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
COVID-19 testing
Go deeper with Bing News on:
COVID-19 biomarkers
- COVID-19 testing method gives results within one second, researchers reporton May 21, 2021 at 12:53 pm
Researchers report a rapid and sensitive testing method for COVID-19 biomarkers that amplifies the binding signal for a target biomarker and provides detection within one second.
- Canopy Biosciences develops spatial proteomics assay for COVID-19on May 20, 2021 at 10:55 pm
Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced the successful development of a new assay for examining immune response to COVID-19.
- New Covid-19 Testing Method Gives Results in One Second, Scientists Sayon May 20, 2021 at 4:35 am
Detecting the presence of the coronavirus requires amplifying the number of the viral biomarkers, such as the copies of its genetic material.
- How Fast? COVID-19 Test Gives Results in 1 Secondon May 19, 2021 at 5:06 am
Investigators developed a sensor system that amplifies the binding signal for a target biomarker in order to detect the presence of a virus.
- Superfast, Portable COVID-19 Testing Method Gives Results Within One Secondon May 19, 2021 at 12:35 am
Superfast, portable COVID-19 testing method detects the virus much faster than currently available methods. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear technological innovations were urgently needed to detect ...