The Norwegian Research Centre (NORCE) is a Norwegian government-owned research institute.
The Latest Bing News on:
Norwegian Research Centre Research
- 20 years of making the future - University of Sheffield research centre celebrates huge milestoneon May 28, 2021 at 7:50 am
It is almost two decades since the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre burst on to the scene with a radical new approach to working with industry.
- Eye on future pandemics, Oxford to launch global research centreon May 28, 2021 at 7:08 am
After playing a key role in developing a vaccine for Covid-19, the University of Oxford on Friday announced plans to set up a Pandemic Sciences Centre as a new locus of global research to ensure the ...
- 'Passionate' doctor who 'significantly improved' patient care awarded for diabetes researchon May 28, 2021 at 4:10 am
A 'talented and passionate' doctor has been awarded for his contributions to research into diabetes. Dr Sam Seidu, who is a GP at Hockley Farm Medical Practice in Braunstone and has built up an ...
- Cawthron Institute’s National Algae Research Centre Set To Unlock Algae Potentialon May 27, 2021 at 10:03 am
Cawthron Institute is celebrating the official opening of its new National Algae Research Centre, which will enable the expansion of its algae research and support the establishment of an exciting new ...
- University of Oxford to launch Pandemic Sciences Centreon May 26, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Key lesson from the coronavirus pandemic is the need for partnership between academic excellence, industry and public health organisations. Centre will unite disciplines, and sectors, to build agile, ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Norwegian Research Centre Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Norwegian Research Centre Discovery
- Eye on future pandemics, Oxford to launch global research centreon May 28, 2021 at 7:08 am
After playing a key role in developing a vaccine for Covid-19, the University of Oxford on Friday announced plans to set up a Pandemic Sciences Centre as a new locus of global research to ensure the ...
- Oxford University launches centre to prepare world for future pandemic threatson May 28, 2021 at 1:51 am
The Pandemic Sciences Centre aims to provide science-driven solutions to stop another global pandemic from happening.
- Oxford University launches centre to prepare for future pandemic threatson May 27, 2021 at 10:00 pm
The university's vice-chancellor said she hopes the new centre will ensure 'the world is never caught unprepared again' ...
- University of Oxford to launch Pandemic Sciences Centreon May 26, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Key lesson from the coronavirus pandemic is the need for partnership between academic excellence, industry and public health organisations. Centre will unite disciplines, and sectors, to build agile, ...
- NA Proactive news snapshot: PyroGenesis Canada, RedHill Biopharma, Australis Capital, Energy Fuels, Marvel Discovery UPDATEon May 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) announced it has shipped its first commercial samples of plasma-atomized titanium powder to a client in the aerospace industry. The company said ...