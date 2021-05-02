Future cell phones could detect viruses with a powerful nanoscale flashlight on a chip

Schematic of three different nano flashlights for the generation of, left to right, focused, wide-spanning, and collimated beams. Each could have different applications.
Schematic courtesy Robin Singh
Design of miniature optical systems enables new applications of light
In work that could turn cell phones into sensors capable of detecting viruses and other minuscule objects, MIT researchers have built a powerful nanoscale flashlight on a chip.
Their approach to designing the tiny light beam on a chip could also be used to create a variety of other nano flashlights with different beam characteristics for different applications. Think of a wide spotlight versus a beam of light focused on a single point.
Scientists have long used light to identify a material by observing how that light interacts with the material. They do so by essentially shining a beam of light on the material, then analyzing that light after it passes through the material. Because all materials interact with light differently, an analysis of the light that passes through the material provides a kind of “fingerprint” for that material. Imagine doing this for several colors, i.e. several wavelengths of light, and capturing the interaction of light with the material for each color. That would lead to a fingerprint that is even more detailed.
Most instruments for doing this, known as spectrometers, are relatively large. Making them much smaller would have a number of advantages. For example, they could be portable and have additional applications (imagine a futuristic cell phone loaded with a self-contained sensor for a specific gas). However, while researchers have made great strides towards miniaturizing the sensor for detecting and analyzing the light that has passed through a given material, a miniaturized and appropriately shaped light beam—or flashlight—remains a challenge. Today that light beam is most often provided by macroscale equipment like a laser system that is not built into the chip itself as the sensors are.
Complete Sensor
Enter the MIT work. In two recent papers in Nature Scientific Reports, the team describes not only their approach for designing on-chip flashlights with a variety of beam characteristics, they also report building and successfully testing a prototype. Importantly, they created the device using existing fabrication technologies familiar to the microelectronics industry, so they are confident that the approach could be deployable at a mass scale with the lower cost that implies.
Overall, this could enable industry to create a complete sensor on a chip with both light source and detector. As a result, the work represents a significant advance in the use of silicon photonics for the manipulation of light waves on microchips for sensor applications.
“This work is significant, and represents a new paradigm of photonic device design, enabling enhancements in the manipulation of optical beams,” says Dawn Tan, an associate professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design who was not involved in the research.
“Silicon photonics has so much potential to improve and miniaturize the existing bench-scale biosensing schemes. We just need smarter design strategies to tap its full potential. This work shows one such approach,” says Robin Singh, lead author of both papers. Singh received the MS (2018) and PhD (2020) from MIT, both in mechanical engineering.
The senior coauthors on the first paper are Anuradha Murthy Agarwal, a principal research scientist in MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory, and Brian W. Anthony, a principal research scientist in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. Singh’s coauthors on the second paper are Agarwal; Anthony; Yuqi Nie, now at Princeton University; and Mingye Gao, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
How They Did It
Singh and colleagues created their overall design using multiple computer modeling tools. These included conventional approaches based on the physics involved in the propagation and manipulation of light, and more cutting-edge machine-learning techniques in which the computer is taught to predict potential solutions using huge amounts of data. “If we show the computer many examples of nano flashlights, it can learn how to make better flashlights,” says Anthony. Ultimately, “we can then tell the computer the pattern of light that we want, and it will tell us what the design of the flashlight needs to be.”
All of these modeling tools have advantages and disadvantages; together they resulted in a final, optimal design that can be adapted to create flashlights with different kinds of light beams.
The researchers went on to use that design to create a specific flashlight with a collimated beam, or one in which the rays of light are perfectly parallel to each other. Collimated beams are key to some types of sensors. The overall flashlight that the researchers made involved some 500 rectangular nanoscale structures of different dimensions that the team’s modelling predicted would enable a collimated beam. Nanostructures of different dimensions would lead to different kinds of beams that in turn are key to other applications.
The tiny flashlight with a collimated beam worked. Not only that, it provided a beam that was five times more powerful than is possible with conventional structures. That’s partly because “being able to control the light better means that less is scattered and lost,” says Agarwal.
Singh describes the excitement he felt upon creating that first flashlight. “It was great to see through a microscope what I had designed on a computer. Then we tested it, and it worked!”
Original Article: Nano flashlight could allow future cell phones to detect viruses, more
More from: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nano flashlights
- Nano flashlight could allow future cell phones to detect viruses, moreon April 30, 2021 at 7:27 am
In work that could turn cell phones into sensors capable of detecting viruses and other minuscule objects, MIT researchers have built a powerful nanoscale flashlight on a chip.
- Body camera isn’t a public record under today’s lawon April 26, 2021 at 3:17 am
No one knows more than I how good officers, in tense situations, have only nano seconds in which to make a decision ... God protected him that night, without a doubt. He dropped his flashlight while ...
- The 53 Most Interesting Products Going Viral On Instagram Nowon April 25, 2021 at 12:15 pm
What does it take for a product to go viral? For starters, it has to be so innovative that it rises above a sea of other products and makes people stop, take note, order one for themselves, and then ...
- 2020 Hackaday Prizeon April 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm
What’s interesting here is that there are dozens if not hundreds of UV curing systems ranging from $5 LED flashlights to larger industrial flood systems. [Mile] dives right in and shows the ...
- Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged lineup announced: Jumper cable output, flashlight are perfect for emergencieson April 16, 2021 at 6:21 am
This $99.95 portable battery solution has two USB-A ports, a flashlight, and jump starter cables to power up your vehicle's dead battery. The Powerstation Go Rugged Compact has an 8,100 mAh ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nano flashlights
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Miniature optical systems
- REVIEW: Mini LED, New Sound System Samsun QLED TV Has It Allon April 27, 2021 at 6:02 pm
Samsung has a new TV buzz word. ‘Neo’ has slipped in alongside ‘QLED’ to differentiate its 2020 QLED TVs from its 2021 offering, which incorporates a new TV technology called Mini LED. ChannelNews got ...
- Single cell plasticity and population coding stability in auditory thalamus upon associative learningon April 26, 2021 at 4:35 pm
How thalamic sensory relays participate in plasticity upon associative fear learning and stable long-term sensory coding remains unknown. The authors show that auditory thalamus neurons exhibit ...
- 3D-printed spectrometer has a 100 × 100 square micron footprinton April 21, 2021 at 7:16 am
A 3D-printed miniature spectrometer is so small that it can fit on the tip of an endoscope or on a miniature image sensor.
- Opgal Launches the World's Most Compact Uncooled Optical Gas Imaging Cameraon April 21, 2021 at 6:22 am
Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. is announcing the EyeCGas Mini, its first uncooled Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera designed to detect medium to large leaks. Available for Methane, SF6, Ammonia, HFCs, ...
- Laser paintbrush used to create miniature masterpieceson April 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Researchers are blurring the lines between science and art by showing how a laser can be used to create artistic masterpieces in a way that mirrors classical paints and brushes. The new technique not ...