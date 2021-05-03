Energy on demand takes another step towards reality

Quantum chemistry, quantum computing, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Energy Sciences Center could help researchers answer the next big question in catalysis.
(Image by Timothy Holland | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)
About 15 years ago, Simone Raugei started simulating chemistry experiments at the molecular level.
Today, as part of a top-notch research team aided by advanced computing, Raugei and his colleagues stand primed to crack an important hidden code: nature’s intricate method for releasing energy on demand.
“We want to know how to funnel energy precisely at the right time, in the right spot, to perform the chemical reaction we want—just like enzymes do in nature,” said Raugei, a computational scientist who leads the physical biosciences research at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). “Advances in computing have helped us make tremendous progress in the past five or six years. We now have a critical mass of capabilities and knowledge.”
The research is part of PNNL’s focus on reinventing chemical conversions, which supports the goals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (BES) program. One of the programs’ many goals is to understand, at an atomic level, how natural catalysts churn out specific reactions, over and over, in the blink of an eye.
The ability to mimic these natural reactions could profoundly improve the design of new synthetic catalysts for producing cleaner and more efficient energy, industrial processes, and materials.
Raugei described the BES Physical Biosciences program as the visionary effort that brought together individual research groups and experimentalists to collaborate on “big questions in biocatalysis”—specifically, how to control matter and energy.
The questions don’t get much bigger than that.
Enzymes: nature’s catalysts
At PNNL, Raugei teams closely with fellow computational scientists Bojana Ginovska and Marcel Baer to examine the inner workings of enzymes. Found within every living cell, these miniscule multi-taskers direct all sorts of reactions for different functions.
Through feedback loops between theory, computer simulations, and experimentation among PNNL and university collaborators, the scientists have made steady progress in uncovering the molecular machinations of several types of enzymes. They are particularly interested in nitrogenase, an enzyme found in soil-dwelling microorganisms, that has a unique ability to break apart nitrogen’s triple bond—one of the strongest bonds in nature. That molecular fracture, which occurs in the buried active core of nitrogenase, produces ammonia.
In the world of commercial chemistry, ammonia is used to make many valuable products, such as fertilizer. But producing ammonia at an industrial scale takes a lot of energy. Much of that energy is spent trying to break nitrogen’s sturdy triple bonds. Figuring out how nature does it so efficiently is key to designing new synthetic catalysts that improve the production process for ammonia and other commercial products.
Nitrogenase: cracking the code
About two years ago, the team of PNNL and university scientists isolated the elusive molecular structure inside nitrogenase—called the Janus intermediate—that represents the ‘point of no return’ in the production of ammonia. The researchers found that two negatively charged hydrogens, called hydrides, form bridges with two iron ions. Those bridges allow four extra electrons to park inside the core cluster of atoms.
The team’s latest research confirmed the shuffling of electrons within the protein environment, packing in enough energy to break apart the nitrogen bonds and form ammonia. Powerful spectroscopy techniques were used to probe the magnetic interactions between electrons in the enzyme’s metallic core. Those interactions were then correlated with quantum simulations of the enzyme’s transformation to yield the molecular structure of the Janus intermediate.
“The energetics of the electron delivery are amazing,” said Raugei. “When you think of adding electrons into a tiny cluster of atoms, one electron is difficult, two is harder, three is really hard, and to add the fourth is generally considered impossible. But we found that’s how it happens.”
Lance Seefeldt, a professor at Utah State University who holds a joint appointment at PNNL, leads the experimental work for the team’s nitrogenase research. Another key collaborator, and the “mastermind behind the spectroscopy measurements” according to Raugei, is Brian Hoffman from Northwestern University. The team’s most recent findings about nitrogenase were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society in December 2020.
Original Article: Energy on Demand: Learning from Nature’s Catalysts
More from: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory | Utah State University | Northwestern University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Synthetic catalysts
- Creating Patterns With Complex Microstructures Spontaneously in Synthetic Materialson May 1, 2021 at 6:03 am
Nature produces a startling array of patterned materials, from the sensitive ridges on a person's fingertip to a cheetah's camouflaging spots. Although nature's patterns arise spontaneously during ...
- Catalyst Regeneration Market Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026on April 30, 2021 at 12:07 am
Catalyst Regeneration Market is forecast to reach 6 6 billion by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 5 5 during 2021 2026 Catalysts are commonly found in refineries and chemical plants Growing refining ...
- Development of a versatile and efficient C–N lyase platform for asymmetric hydroamination via computational enzyme redesignon April 29, 2021 at 9:17 am
Ammonia lyases are powerful catalysts to access C–N bond formation via hydroamination, but show a narrow synthetic scope. Now, by computational redesign of an aspartase, a C–N lyase is developed that ...
- Trinseo and ETB to Collaborate on Development of Bio-Based 1,3 Butadieneon April 29, 2021 at 1:00 am
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) and ETB have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the development of purified bio-based 1,3-butadiene. This will see the tw ...
- Be a catalyst to changeon April 27, 2021 at 12:15 pm
We have to think about sustainable development and chemists have to play a major role in this,” said Prof Lakshmi Kantam, the Dr BP Godrej Distinguished Professor of Green Chemistry, Department of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Synthetic catalysts
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Quantum chemistry
- Scientists Harness Molecules Into Single Quantum State – Could Open New Fields in Quantum Chemistryon April 29, 2021 at 8:06 am
Discovery could open new fields in quantum chemistry and technology. Researchers have big ideas for the potential of quantum technology, from unhackable networks to earthquake sensors. But all these t ...
- Study Shows Ways to Bring Several Molecules into Single Quantum State, at Onceon April 29, 2021 at 7:52 am
Scientists have envisioned great ideas for the potential of quantum technology, ranging from earthquake sensors to unhackable networks.
- Scientists harness molecules into single quantum stateon April 28, 2021 at 10:48 am
Being able to build and control systems of quantum particles, which are among the smallest objects in the universe, is the key to developing quantum technology. That goal is now a step closer thanks ...
- Physicists Harnessed Thousands of Molecules Into a Single Quantum Stateon April 28, 2021 at 10:02 am
In a major milestone for quantum physics, thousands of molecules have been induced to share the same quantum state, dancing together in unison like one huge super molecule.
- In long-awaited breakthrough , UChicago scientists harness molecules into single quantum stateon April 28, 2021 at 9:32 am
Cheng Chin in his laboratory at the University of Chicago, where his lab announced a breakthrough in bringing multiple molecules at once into a single quantum state—one of the most important goals in ...