Cystic Fibrosis breakthrough: New nanotech improves a CF antibiotic by 100,000-fold

The nano-enhanced antibiotic effectively erradicates bacteria from lung cells (bottom line).
Novel nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-fold
World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve the effectiveness of the CF antibiotic Tobramycin, increasing its efficacy by up to 100,000-fold.
The new technology uses a biomimetic nanostructured material to augment Tobramycin – the antibiotic prescribed to treat chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in severe cases of CF – eradicating the infection in as little as two doses.
In Australia, cystic fibrosis (CF) affects one in 2500 babies – or one baby born every four days – causing severe impairments to a person’s lungs, airways and digestive system, trapping bacteria and leading to recurrent infections. Lung failure is the major cause of death for people with CF.
The UniSA research team, which includes Professor Clive Prestidge, Dr Nicky Thomas, and PhD candidate, Chelsea Thorn, says the discovery could transform the lives of people living with CF.
“CF is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent, chronic lung infections and limits a person’s ability to breathe,” Thorn says.
“The disease causes thick, sticky mucus to clog a person’s airways, attracting germs and bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which leads to recurring infections and blockages.
“Tobramycin is commonly used to treat these infections but increasingly antibiotics are failing to make any significant difference to lung infections, leaving sufferers requiring life-long antibiotic therapy administered every month.
“Our research successfully treats advanced human cell culture lung infections using nano-enhanced Tobramycin and shows how it can eradicate serious and persistent infections after only two doses.
“This could be a real game-changer for people living with CF.”
Researchers enhanced the Tobramycin with a biometric, nanostructured, lipid liquid crystal nanoparticle (LCNP)-based material, testing it on a new lung infection model to showcase its unique ability to penetrate the dense surface of the bacteria and kill the infection.
Dr Nicky Thomas, who is supported by a Mid-Career Fellowship from The Hospital Research Foundation Group, says the discovery continues the global battle to eradicate and prevent Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Tobramycin works by inhibiting the synthesis of bacteria and causing cell membrane damage. Yet, as it’s a concentration-dependent antibiotic, achieving a sufficiently high concentration is critical,” Dr Thomas says.
“Our technology improves the performance of Tobramycin without increasing the toxicity of the drug, so what we’re doing is a far more effective and efficient treatment for chronic lung infections.”
The technology is currently entering pre-clinical trials and hopes to be on the market in the next five years.
Original Article: Novel nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-fold
More from: University of South Australia
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nano-enhanced Tobramycin
- Novel nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-fold, research showson May 14, 2021 at 7:21 am
New nanotechnology could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve the effectiveness of the CF antibiotic Tobramycin, ...
- Nanotechnology Enhances Efficacy of CF Antibiotic by 100,000-foldon May 13, 2021 at 11:45 pm
Nanotechnology boosts the efficacy of Tobramycin, the antibiotic prescribed to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in severe cases of cystic fibrosis (CF).
- Novel nanotechnology could change the lives of people living with cystic fibrosison May 13, 2021 at 10:12 am
World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve ...
- Nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-foldon May 13, 2021 at 8:50 am
World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as shows it can improve the effectiveness of ...
- Effect of nano-enhanced drugs on Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection (image)on May 13, 2021 at 6:43 am
After four hours, if the infection is not treated it kills all the cells (line 1); Unformulated tobramycin keeps the cells alive, but it does not eradicate the infection (line 2); Nano-enhanced ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nano-enhanced Tobramycin
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nano-enhanced drugs
- Novel nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-fold, research showson May 14, 2021 at 7:21 am
New nanotechnology could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve the effectiveness of the CF antibiotic Tobramycin, ...
- Nanotechnology Enhances Efficacy of CF Antibiotic by 100,000-foldon May 13, 2021 at 11:45 pm
Nanotechnology boosts the efficacy of Tobramycin, the antibiotic prescribed to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in severe cases of cystic fibrosis (CF).
- Novel nanotechnology could change the lives of people living with cystic fibrosison May 13, 2021 at 10:12 am
World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve ...
- Nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-foldon May 13, 2021 at 8:50 am
World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as shows it can improve the effectiveness of ...
- Effect of nano-enhanced drugs on Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection (image)on May 13, 2021 at 6:43 am
After four hours, if the infection is not treated it kills all the cells (line 1); Unformulated tobramycin keeps the cells alive, but it does not eradicate the infection (line 2); Nano-enhanced ...