Breakthrough in coral research: The first stable coral cell lines have been cultured boosting global efforts to help corals

A colony of Acropora tenuis grown in a natural sea environment and transferred to an aquarium to induce spawning.
This image was reproduced from “Establishing sustainable cell lines of a coral, Acropora tenuis” by Kawamura et al, Marine Biotechnology
Highlights
- Researchers have successfully grown cells from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, in petri dishes
- The cell lines were created by separating out of cells from coral larvae, which then developed into eight distinct cell types
- Seven out of eight cell types were stable and could grow indefinitely, remaining viable even after freezing
- Some of the cell types represented endoderm-like cells, and could therefore shed light on how coral interacts with photosynthesizing algae and how bleaching occurs
- The cell lines could be used in many avenues of coral cell research, including coral development, coral farming and the impact of climate change and pollution
Researchers in Japan have established sustainable cell lines in a coral, according to a study published today in Marine Biotechnology.
Seven out of eight cell cultures, seeded from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, have continuously proliferated for over 10 months, the scientists reported.
“Establishing stable cells lines for marine organisms, especially coral, has proven very difficult in the past,” said Professor Satoh, senior author of the study and head of the Marine Genomics Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). “This success could prove to be a pivotal moment for gaining a deeper understanding of the biology of these vitally important animals.”
Acropora tenuis belongs to the Acroporidae family, the most common type of coral found within tropical and subtropical reefs. These stony corals are fast growers and therefore play a crucial role in the structural formation of coral reefs.
Original Article: Scientists have cultured the first stable coral cell lines
More from: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology | Kochi University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coral research
- Global Coral Calcium Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | GNC, Nature’s Way, Marine Bio, Now Foods, CFU Distributionon May 1, 2021 at 10:39 pm
A recent research study on the global Coral Calcium market presented by Zeal Insider offers a detailed analysis of key market players, market revenue, market segments, share, and geographic regions.
- Scientists Culture the First Stable Coral Cell Lineson April 30, 2021 at 8:40 am
This image was reproduced from "Establishing sustainable cell lines of a coral, Acropora tenuis" by Kawamura et al, Marine Biotechnology Researchers have successfully grown cells from the stony coral, ...
- From Coral Reefs To Assembly Lines, Computer Vision Gives New View On How To Work Smarteron April 30, 2021 at 4:40 am
Once a thing of science fiction, the vast uses for computer vision technology are now clear. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past 10 years have helped scientists develop computer ...
- Watching a coral reef die in a warming oceanon April 29, 2021 at 3:03 pm
Scientists watched in real time as rising ocean heat transformed the sprawling reef. It was a harbinger for ecosystems everywhere as the planet warms.
- Want to save an island’s coral reefs? Get rid of invasive ratson April 29, 2021 at 9:52 am
The rats prospered, out-competing, eating, or otherwise driving off native species, and fragile island ecosystems suffered. However, new research suggests that these remote, isolated ecosystems can ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Coral research
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coral cell research
- Feed has no items.