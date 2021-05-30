The Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research is a climate research centre in Bergen, Norway
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research
- Senior Business Developer Smart Vehicles | Helmondon May 7, 2021 at 2:09 am
Contribute to boost the well-being of society by ensuring safe, efficient, accessible and sustainable traffic and transport solutions? Envision it? In this role, you will be responsible for a ...
- RESEARCH: Strong steel markets around the world create bullish expectationson November 5, 2020 at 3:25 pm
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view. Flat product prices in the US moved largely in line with our expectations in October, posting impressive gains across the ...
- Senior Business Developer Sustainable Vehicles | Helmondon September 18, 2020 at 1:33 am
What will you be doing? In this role, you will be responsible for a significant part of our national and international business portfolio and order intake, with client projects and programs that ...
- Current Visiting Professors to the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environmenton July 30, 2020 at 2:54 am
He is Deputy Chairman of Matrix, the Northern Ireland Science Industry strategy group, and chairs the steering board of the NI Composite Centre. He has been Vice ... functions will change under ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research Discovery
- Greece has reopened: Here's why it's the ideal destination for digital nomadson May 25, 2021 at 12:01 am
Everything you need to know about the digital nomad tax break, visas and the best islands for a working holiday.
- Transforming Antarctic management and policy with an Indigenous Māori lenson May 24, 2021 at 9:44 am
Global conceptions of Antarctica are dominated by colonial narratives despite an ostensibly collaborative paradigm. We argue that an Indigenous Māori framework centring relational thinking and ...
- SARS-CoV-2 simulations go exascale to predict dramatic spike opening and cryptic pockets across the proteomeon May 24, 2021 at 9:26 am
Simulations of the SARS-CoV-2 proteome that include over 0.1 s of aggregate data are reported. Spike opening was observed, revealing cryptic epitopes that differ between variants, explaining ...
- Tracking Carbon From the Ocean Surface to the Dark “Twilight Zone”on May 14, 2021 at 8:24 pm
A seaward journey, supported by both NASA and the National Science Foundation, set sail in the northern Atlantic in early May—the sequel to a complementary expedition, co-funded by NSF, that took ...
- Pollutant degradation and greenhouse gas reduction: New study explores functionality in aquatic ecosystemson May 7, 2021 at 7:43 am
in cooperation with partners from the Universities of Tübingen and Bristol and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Halle-Leipzig. They present their discovery in the journal Nature ...