A new nanoparticle has the potential to revolutionize disease treatment, including cancer

The advantage of PACs over other therapies.
Courtesy: S. Thai Thayumanavan
Team of UMass Amherst researchers unveils the latest advance in targeted delivery of therapeutic proteins
A team of researchers at the Center for Bioactive Delivery at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Institute for Applied Life Sciences has engineered a nanoparticle that has the potential to revolutionize disease treatment, including for cancer. This new research, which appears today in “Angewandte Chemie,”combines two different approaches to more precisely and effectively deliver treatment to the specific cells affected by cancer.
Two of the most promising new treatments involve delivery of cancer-fighting drugs via biologics or antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Each has its own advantages and limitations. Biologics, such as protein-based drugs, can directly substitute for a malfunctioning protein in cells. As a result, they have less serious side effects than those associated with traditional chemotherapy. But, because of their large size, they are unable to get into specific cells. ADCs, on the other hand, are able to target specific malignant cells with microdoses of therapeutic drugs, but the antibodies can only carry a limited drug cargo. Since the drugs are more toxic than biologics, increasing the dose of ADCs increases the risk of harmful side effects.
“What our team has done,” explains Khushboo Singh, a graduate student in the chemistry department and one of the study’s lead authors, “is to combine the advantages of biologics and ADCs and address their weaknesses. It is a new platform for cancer therapy.”
The team’s approach depends on a nanoparticle the team engineered called a “protein-antibody conjugate,” or PAC. “Imagine that the antibodies in PACs are the address on an envelope,” adds Sankaran “Thai” Thayumanavan, distinguished professor in chemistry and interim head of biomedical engineering at UMass, “and that the cancer-fighting protein is the contents of that envelope. The PAC allows us to deliver the envelope with its protected treatment to the correct address. So, safer drugs are delivered to the right cell—the result would be a treatment with fewer side effects”
At the heart of the PAC is a “polymer brush,” a nanoparticle that the team engineered. This brush does two things. First, it is studded with antibodies that are capable of locating individual cancerous cells. Next, the brush has to both hold a sizable cargo of biologics but also keep that dose intact. The team found that their nanoparticle could carry four times the therapeutic dose of a typical ADC, and, through a variety of techniques, could be increased many times over.
While the UMass team’s research represents a major milestone in cancer research, their findings are also widely applicable, and “open many new opportunities in biomedicine, extending far beyond cancer to all sorts of genetic diseases, or really any abnormality that occurs inside a human cell,” says Bin Liu, one of the papers lead authors and a graduate student in the UMass chemistry department at the time of the research.
“Among the implications,” says Thayumanavan, “perhaps the most exciting part is that this opens the door to develop cures for certain cancers that have been long considered undruggable or incurable” The team’s research is currently being tested in models beyond a petri-dish.
Original Article: Research Breakthrough in the Fight Against Cancer
More from: University of Massachusetts
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Targeted delivery of therapeutic proteins
- Integrase-derived peptides together with CD24-targeted lentiviral particles inhibit the growth of CD24 expressing cancer cellson May 6, 2021 at 5:03 am
Integrase-derived peptides (INS and INR) increase the number of integration events, leading to escalated genomic instability that induces apoptosis. CD24 is a surface protein expressed mostly in ...
- Scientists Develop Cryomicroneedle Tech for Intradermal Delivery of Therapeutic Cellson May 4, 2021 at 5:00 am
Cryomicroneedle platform can package, store, and deliver various types of therapeutic cargo, including proteins, peptides, mRNA, DNA, and vaccines.
- Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Size Clinical Trials Future 2026on May 3, 2021 at 11:09 pm
These are generally composed of an antibody which binds to a protein ... targeted delivery of a drug to the tumour, killing cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue and providing a wider ...
- Nanocarriers for Pulmonary Administration of Peptides and Therapeutic Proteinson May 1, 2021 at 5:00 pm
After administration, peptides and proteins will undergo lung deposition ... relates to the reproducibility of the dose. Between delivery and absorption in the lungs, the drug undergoes ...
- 2021 Insights on the Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases Global Market - 76 Companies Profiled with 101 Collaborationson April 30, 2021 at 1:28 am
The "Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The delivery of drugs to ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Targeted delivery of therapeutic proteins
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanoparticle drug delivery
- Using ultrasound and RNA-loaded nanoparticles to deliver potent medicine to brain tumorson May 8, 2021 at 8:34 pm
RNA-based drugs have the potential to change the standard of care for many diseases, making personalized medicine a reality. This rapidly expanding class of therapeutics are cost-effective, fairly ...
- Breaching the blood-brain barrier to deliver precious payloadson May 8, 2021 at 1:43 pm
RNA-based drugs may change the standard of care for many diseases, making personalized medicine a reality. So far these cost-effective, easy-to-manufacture drugs haven't been very useful in treating ...
- Research breakthrough in the fight against canceron May 7, 2021 at 12:22 pm
Researchers have engineered a nanoparticle that has the potential to revolutionize disease treatment, including for cancer.
- Therapeutically reprogrammed nutrient signalling enhances nanoparticulate albumin bound drug uptake and efficacy in KRAS-mutant canceron May 6, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Nanoparticle albumin bound paclitaxel (nab-PTX) is widely used in the clinic to treat different cancers, but the effect of albumin on the distribution of the drug in tumours is not clear. Here the ...
- Long-acting injectable medicine as potential route to COVID-19 therapyon May 4, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Researchers from the University of Liverpool have shown the potential of repurposing an existing and cheap drug into a long-acting injectable therapy that could be used to treat Covid-19.