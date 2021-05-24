A greener way to make solar cells: Replace the toxic and unsustainable solvents

Researcher Carys Worsley at work in the SPECIFIC labs, identifying a safer, greener way to make solar cells
Scientists at SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre, Swansea University, have found a way to replace the toxic, unsustainable solvents currently needed to make the next generation of solar technology.
Printed carbon perovskite solar cells have been described as a likely front runner to the market because they are extremely efficient at converting light to electricity, cheap and easy to make.
A major barrier to the large-scale manufacture and commercialisation of these cells is the solvents used to control crystallisation of the perovskite during fabrication: this is because they are made from unsustainable materials and are banned in many countries due to their toxicity and psychoactive effects.
SPECIFIC’s researchers have discovered that a non-toxic biodegradable solvent called ?-Valerolactone (GVL) could replace these solvents without impacting cell performance.
GVL’s list of advantages could improve the commercial viability of carbon perovskite solar devices:
- It is made from sustainable feedstocks
- There are no legal issues in its use around the world
- It is suitable for use in large-scale manufacturing processes
- It is non-toxic and biodegradable
Carys Worsley, who led the research as part of her doctorate, said:
“To be truly environmentally sustainable, the way that solar cells are made must be as green as the energy they produce. As the next generation of solar technologies approaches commercial viability, research to reduce the environmental impact of large-scale production will become increasingly important.”
Professor Trystan Watson, research group leader, added:
“Many problems need to be resolved before these technologies become a commercial reality. This solvent problem was a major barrier, not only restricting large-scale manufacture but holding back research in countries where the solvents are banned.
We hope our discovery will enable countries that have previously been unable to participate in this research to become part of the community and accelerate the development of cleaner, greener energy.”
Original Article: A SAFER, GREENER WAY TO MAKE SOLAR CELLS
More from: Swansea University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Green solar cell production
- Biden's Solar Ambitions Collide With China Labor Complaintson May 23, 2021 at 11:56 pm
The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor ...
- Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy planton May 21, 2021 at 6:35 am
A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power. "We're ...
- Chinese Vendors Give Indian Solar Farms A New Headache During Pandemicon May 6, 2021 at 3:05 am
China’s Longi Green Technology Co., the world’s biggest producer of solar cells, said in a statement that suppliers ... the government is looking to boost domestic production. Under the ...
- Nel ASA: Enters collaboration with First Solaron May 3, 2021 at 8:35 am
"We are very excited to announce the collaboration with First Solar ... production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing ...
- PLI scheme may extend to electrolyzers for producing green hydrogenon April 29, 2021 at 2:34 am
NEW DELHI: In what may further help burnish India’s green energy credentials, the government may extend the production linked ... sources such as wind and solar. The biggest impediment for ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Green solar cell production
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Printed carbon perovskite solar cells
- Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy planton May 21, 2021 at 3:01 am
A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power.
- New solvent creates greener solar cellson May 21, 2021 at 2:59 am
Researchers from Swansea University’s Specific Innovation and Knowledge Center found a way to replace toxic and unsustainable solvents commonly used in next-gen solar panels. Toxic solvents have been ...
- Scientists find new way to make solar cellson May 20, 2021 at 11:35 am
Scientists at Swansea University SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre have found a way to replace the toxic unsustainable solvents currently needed to mak ...
- Researchers find safer, greener way to make solar cellson May 20, 2021 at 8:23 am
Scientists at Swansea University, SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre have found a way to replace the toxic, unsustainable solvents currently needed to make the next generation of solar ...
- A safer, greener way to make solar cells: Toxic solvent replacedon May 20, 2021 at 5:54 am
Scientists have found a way to replace the toxic, unsustainable solvents currently needed to make the next generation of solar technology - printed carbon perovskite solar cells.