via The Australian National University
Vehicles that can propel themselves along the water and self-navigate around any object in their path could soon be a reality thanks to new research from The Australian National University (ANU).
According to lead author, ANU physicist Associate Professor Hua Xia, the study builds on the “Magnus effect” – a force that acts on spinning objects.
“This force is widely used in sport, for example when tennis players use topspin or backspin to control the trajectory of the ball,” Associate Professor Xia said.
“The idea of the using this force to propel vehicles along the surface of the water was initially implemented in rotor-ships – where large rotors are mounted on the vessel and driven by the engine, pushing the ship perpendicular to the wind and acting as a kind of sail.
“But we were interested in what happens when there’s no wind.”
The research team studied the motion of fast-spinning disks on the water’s surface. They found when the disks reached a certain spin rate, they started self-propelling with acceleration.
“When the disk approaches a solid boundary, it stops accelerating and travels at a constant speed along the boundary of practically any shape, at a fixed distance from it,” Associate Professor Xia said.
“This opens the door for numerous applications, including autonomous water vehicles, marine robotics and to monitor hazardous environmental conditions.”
Original Article: SELF-PROPELLING SELF-NAVIGATING VEHICLES A STEP CLOSER
More from: Australian National University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Self-propelled vehicles
- Czech citizen turns pink tank over to authorities in nationwide weapon amnestyon April 19, 2021 at 3:48 pm
Police in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic were left in disbelief after a man handed over a pink Soviet T-34 tank and a self-propelled gun. The country's weapon amnesty started early this year and will ...
- OMFV: Korea’s Hanwha Is Officially Inon April 19, 2021 at 11:20 am
The Korean company is partnering with US-based Oshkosh. That means at least five teams are now competing to replace the M2 Bradley, a far stronger response than the Army’s first attempt in 2019.
- Vietnam in good position to start electric-car industryon April 19, 2021 at 11:02 am
Vietnam has the opportunity to manufacture electric cars more easily than other countries with already well-established auto industries because Vietnam has no auto industry that would need to to ...
- Russian 155mm Msta-S Howitzer Guided by Orlan Drone in Demo Firingon April 19, 2021 at 8:37 am
S’ self propelled (SP) howitzer’s fire was guided by Orlan-10E reconnaissance drone in a first ever demonstration before a potential foreign customer. Rostec subsidiary, Uralvagonzavod demonstrated to ...
- Delaware Co. Sheriff shares safety tips for drivers encountering rural slow-moving vehicles this Springon April 17, 2021 at 12:29 pm
The Delaware County Sheriff, Craig DuMond is reminding drivers who travel in rural parts of the county, and surrounding counties to keep an eye out for slow-moving vehicles on state, county, and town ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Self-propelled vehicles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Autonomous water vehicles
- Everything Elon Musk Has Said About Tesla's Self-Driving Carson April 19, 2021 at 8:51 am
Elon Musk has had a lot to say about Tesla's Autopilot feature, which may have been connected to two deaths in an accident on Saturday in Texas.
- Two dead in Tesla crash linked to Autopilot semi-autonomous systemon April 19, 2021 at 4:58 am
Two people have died in a collision in Texas involving a Tesla Model S equipped with the car maker's Autopilot function.
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast 2027on April 19, 2021 at 3:33 am
The global unmanned underwater vehicles market size is projected to reachUSD7.53 billion by the end of 2026.The increasing product applications in the defense sector will provide impetus to market ...
- Tesla Car Crash Kills 2 in US, Police Say ‘No One Was Driving’on April 19, 2021 at 2:02 am
Tesla had already cautioned that Autopilot is not an autonomous driving system and requires a driver's constant attention.
- Two die in Texas after Tesla 'on auto-pilot with no one in driving seat' crashes into tree and starts massive four-hour fire that took 32,000 GALLONS of water to extinguishon April 18, 2021 at 10:28 pm
Tesla Model S slammed into the tree in Carlton Woods at around 11.25pm on Saturday night before bursting into flames with the passengers still inside.