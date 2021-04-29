Using bacterial biofilms to trap microplastics

via Wikipedia
Microbiologists have found a way to use bacteria to trap microplastics, removing them from the environment and making them easier to recycle.
Today at the Microbiology Society’s Annual Conference, Yang Liu, researcher at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will discuss a new technique to trap and recover microplastics.
The method uses bacterial biofilms, a sticky substance created by micro-organisms, to trap microplastic particles. The biofilm is then processed and dispersed, releasing the microplastic particles for processing and recycling.
Liu and colleagues used the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa to capture microplastics in a bioreactor. This species of bacteria is found in all environments and has previously been shown to colonise microplastics in the environment.
P. aeruginosa biofilms cause the microplastics to aggregate together, eventually causing them to sink. In bioreactors, this makes the microplastics more convenient to collect, according to Liu. Once the microplastics were captured by the biofilms and had sunk to the bottom of the reactor, the researchers used a biofilm-dispersal gene, which caused the biofilm to release the microplastics. Liu explained that this “allows convenient release of microplastics from the biofilm matrix, which is otherwise difficult and expensive to degrade, so that the microplastics can be later recovered for recycling.”
Microplastics are hugely problematic and pose a major risk to food chains and human health, according to Liu: “They are not easily bio-degradable, where they retain in the ecosystems for prolonged durations. This results in the uptake of microplastics by organisms, leading to transfer and retention of microplastics down the food chain. Due to their huge surface area and adsorption capacity, microplastics can adsorb toxic pollutants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and drug residues at high concentrations. This leads to biological and chemical toxicity to organisms in the ecosystems and humans after prolonged unintended consumption of such microplastics. Moreover, microplastics are also difficult to remove in wastewater plants, resulting in their undesired release into the environment.”
The next steps of the research are moving the proof-of-concept from the lab, to an environmental setting “we next plan to isolate and identify natural pro-biofilm forming bacterial isolates either from the sewage or from aquatic environments, where they display heightened abilities to colonise and form biofilms on microplastics.”
Liu and colleagues hope the technique will eventually be used in wastewater treatment plants to help stop microplastics escaping into the oceans. They also have to find natural compounds to stimulate biofilm dispersal of the pro-biofilm forming bacterial isolates, saying “this provides a basis for future applications in wastewater treatment plants, where microplastics can be removed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner”.
Microplastics are a huge problem, and more techniques are needed to safely remove them from our environment, Liu states the importance of this, saying “it is imperative to develop effective solutions that trap, collect, and even recycle these microplastics to stop the ‘plastification’ of our natural environments”.
Biofilms occur when communities of bacteria group together and create a shield, or biofilm, from sticky exopolymeric substances. Biofilms can be problematic as they protect the bacteria from against outside influences such as environmental changes and antibiotics.
Microplastics are plastic particles less than 5mm in diameter. They can enter the environment through a number of sources including the breakdown of larger plastic pieces, washing of synthetic clothing, breakdown of car tires and plastic waste directly from industry. The current methods for microplastic disposal, such as incineration or storage in landfill, are limited and have their own disadvantages.
Original Article: Using microbes to remove microplastics from the environment
More from: Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Using bacteria to trap microplastics
- Sticky bacterial biofilm traps and sinks microplastics for recyclingon April 28, 2021 at 7:25 pm
The pervasive nature of plastic pollution makes it an incredibly difficult problem to tackle, but lately we're seeing how microscopic organisms might offer us a helping hand. This has included the ...
- Scientists weaponize bacteria to fight microplastics in the environmenton April 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm
Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have come up with a technique to trap and remove microplastics from the environment. They engineered a bacterial biofilm, a sticky substance ...
- Microbes could help remove microplastics from the environmenton April 28, 2021 at 11:00 am
While larger plastics can, theoretically, be easily collected and disposed of, the bits they leave behind, called microplastics, are much harder to get out of the environment -- but researchers say ...
- How is bacteria being used to tackle plastic pollution?on April 28, 2021 at 8:24 am
Microbiologists in Hong Kong have come with a clever and sustainable way of removing tiny pieces of plastic from the environment which involves the use of bacteria.
- Bacteria could be used to break down polluting microplastics, scientists suggeston April 28, 2021 at 7:36 am
Scientists have found a new method to use a sticky substance secreted by bacteria to trap microplastics, an advance that could lead to better ways of recycling polluting plastic particles. According ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Using bacteria to trap microplastics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microplastics
- Sticky bacterial biofilm traps and sinks microplastics for recyclingon April 28, 2021 at 7:25 pm
The pervasive nature of plastic pollution makes it an incredibly difficult problem to tackle, but lately we're seeing how microscopic organisms might offer us a helping hand. This has included the ...
- Scientists weaponize bacteria to fight microplastics in the environmenton April 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm
Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have come up with a technique to trap and remove microplastics from the environment. They engineered a bacterial biofilm, a sticky substance ...
- Microbes could help remove microplastics from the environmenton April 28, 2021 at 11:00 am
While larger plastics can, theoretically, be easily collected and disposed of, the bits they leave behind, called microplastics, are much harder to get out of the environment -- but researchers say ...
- Bacteria could be used to break down polluting microplastics, scientists suggeston April 28, 2021 at 7:36 am
Scientists have found a new method to use a sticky substance secreted by bacteria to trap microplastics, an advance that could lead to better ways of recycling polluting plastic particles. According ...
- Bacteria can be the answer to remove microplastics from environmenton April 28, 2021 at 7:23 am
Scientists have developed a new way to remove polluting microplastics from the environment and they are trusting bacteria for this task. Bacteria naturally form a group and stick to surfaces, ...