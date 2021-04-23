Unlocking children’s creative thinking with magic tricks?

via University of Hertfordshire
New findings from researchers at the University of Hertfordshire show that learning to perform magic tricks makes children more creative.
Published in PeerJ, the study was led by psychologist, and member of the Inner Magic Circle, Professor Richard Wiseman.
During the experiment, a group 10 to 11-year-old children completed a creativity test that involved coming up with multiple uses for an everyday object. They were then taught how to perform a simple trick, in which they showed someone a cube with different coloured sides, asked the person to secretly choose a colour, and then magically revealed their person’s choice. They then completed the creativity test a second time. Compared to another group of children who took part in an art lesson, learning the trick significantly boosted the children’s creativity scores.
Magic tricks often involve lateral thinking, and the research team suspect that learning to perform them encourages children to think outside of the box.
Professor Wiseman noted, “There is a widely recognised need to enhance creative thinking from a young age. Learning magic tricks would be a cost effective, practical, and fun way of teachers and parents boosting children’s creativity. Perhaps in the future, magic will become part of the school curriculum!”
The benefits of creative subjects in education have been widely recognised, but this is the first study to experimentally explore the impact of learning magic on creativity. Researchers hope that future work will start to identify the types of tricks that are especially beneficial.
Original Article: Conjuring up creativity: can magic tricks hold the key to unlocking children’s creative thinking?
More from: University of Hertfordshire | University of Edinburgh
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Creative thinking
- Conjuring up creativity: Can magic tricks hold the key to unlocking children's creative thinking?on April 21, 2021 at 4:55 am
New findings from researchers at the University of Hertfordshire show that learning to perform magic tricks makes children more creative.
- Domino Ensemble's new EP is creative, well producedon April 21, 2021 at 3:19 am
Domino Ensemble is a band with a focus on creating new music that values free-form aesthetics and creative thinking. In fact, a lot of the band's material is based on pure improvisation. The ...
- 10. Build in Time for Creative Thinking On Behalf of Your Clienton April 18, 2021 at 9:57 pm
But if you ask about creative lawyers, suddenly we’re talking about a rarer breed. And this is what clients want. Debbie Hoffman, GC of Digital Risk LLC put it succinctly. “When we call outside ...
- Eastfield Mall Converts Some Luck, Creative Thinking into Needed Momentumon April 14, 2021 at 2:58 am
Courting Possibilities Since the collapse of retail began in earnest a decade or more ago, the future of the Eastfield Mall in Springfield has always been shrouded by question marks. They certainly ...
- Magic Mushrooms Generate Lasting Changes In Creative Cognition, Study Findson April 12, 2021 at 8:22 am
It is often claimed that psychedelic drugs like psilocybin – the active component in magic mushrooms – have the potential to bolster creative thinking, yet ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Creative thinking
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Boosting children’s creativity
- These Tricks Will Keep Kids Busy While You Work From Home Peacefullyon April 21, 2021 at 11:28 pm
While some have the advantage of dedicated and secluded office space, most of us have been trying to juggle working from home amid a mix of chaos, stress and fighting. This time has been especially ...
- Tips to raise Earth-conscious kidson April 21, 2021 at 8:40 am
Children are never too young to learn the importance of sustainability or begin adopting eco-friendly habits. Earth Day, celebrated April 22, is a great time to get started, and experts ...
- Bill seeks to boost 'youth sports tourism,' would aid two proposed complexes in Omaha areaon April 21, 2021 at 6:40 am
The bill would allow multi-field, "sports complexes" to use the same financing mechanism that has helped pay for CHI Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena.
- Conjuring up creativity: Can magic tricks hold the key to unlocking children's creative thinking?on April 21, 2021 at 4:55 am
New findings from researchers at the University of Hertfordshire show that learning to perform magic tricks makes children more creative.
- Indoor games to boost creativity for kidson April 20, 2021 at 9:51 am
With the kids around 24/7, it is hard to keep them entertained all day long. Here is a list of the best indoor games to boost creativity for kids that might just be the right solution to your problem!