SmartFarm device harvests air moisture at night for autonomous, self-sustaining urban farming

Novel hydrogel as anchor technology

The key component of the SmartFarm device is a specially designed copper-based hydrogel, which was produced using an economical and time-saving process. This material is extremely absorbent, and takes in moisture up to three times its weight. After acquiring moisture, the hydrogel changes colour from brown to dark green and finally to light green when it is saturated with moisture. It also releases water quickly under natural sunlight – one gram of the copper-based hydrogel releases 2.24 gram of water per hour.

The NUS team also tested the quality of the water that was collected using the copper-based hydrogel, and found that it meets the WHO’s standards for drinking water. Hence, the water collected by the copper-based hydrogel is suitable for drinking and agricultural purposes.

These interesting properties make it attractive for application in the SmartFarm device.

Smart, sustainable urban farming

The SmartFarm device consists of the following:

a container with a movable top cover

copper-based hydrogel placed in a flat rectangular tray

a timer to control the opening and closing of the top cover

solar panels to harness solar energy to power the mechanical work of the device

a control panel system to operate the device, including the open and closing of the top cover of the device

motors and tracks for opening and closing the top cover during irrigation

acrylic wipers

At night, the top cover opens to allow the copper-based hydrogel to attract atmospheric moisture. In the day, at a pre-set timing, the top cover closes to confine the water vapour allowing it to be condensed on the enclosure’s surface, particularly on the top cover. Water droplets will be gradually formed and when the moisture stored in the copper-based hydrogel is completely released, the top cover automatically opens and water droplets which are wiped off by the parallel wipers fall onto the soil to irrigate the plants. The remaining water droplets on the walls of the device continue to provide a humid environment for healthy plant growth.

As a proof-of-concept, the NUS team successfully cultivated Ipomoea aquatica (commonly known as kangkong, a popular vegetable in Southeast Asia) using the SmartFarm device.

Asst Prof Tan said, “The SmartFarm concept greatly reduces the demand for freshwater for irritation and is suitable for urban farming techniques such as large-scale rooftop farming. This is a significant step forward in alleviating water and food scarcity in the near future.”

“We have also forged a collaboration with HI-SEAS to experiment the application of our hydrogel for humidity control in extra-terrestrial plant growth chambers. We also hope to explore other potential space applications,” he added.