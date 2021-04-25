Rethinking hydropower for energy and environmental sustainability

The small hydropower plant and pond at each node of a cascade can be managed in concert with the other nodes to meet energy demand and provide dispatchable energy storage.
Illustration courtesy of Natel Energy Inc.
A California company, Natel Energy, is hard at work developing a low-head, low-impact hydropower approach that addresses one of the leading concerns of new deployment—impacts to natural stream flows.
Of course, if environmental mitigation strategies take too big a bite out of revenues, the effort is a nonstarter. At the same time, the company is passionate about minimizing environmental impacts and, ideally, contributing to restoring and protecting local ecosystems.
To address this challenge, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) helped Natel rethink hydropower. Former NREL Research Engineer Michael Craig and NREL Hydropower Technical Manager Greg Stark worked with Natel CEO Gia Schneider and her colleagues to investigate the revenue and downstream flow trade-offs for a hypothetical series of small, cascading hydropower installations. This system of 36 facilities is designed to preserve river connectivity for water, fish, sediment, and people. NREL’s analysis indicated that the effects on natural stream flows can be negligible if the system is controlled in a coordinated manner.
“NREL moved the needle on both fronts—economic and ecological sustainability—by building a model that helped us quantify and understand the trade-offs between revenue and downstream flow impacts,” Schneider said. “That work showed that the revenue reduction from the operational changes needed to achieve our environmental objectives was small, less than 4%.”
Insights gained from NREL’s analysis also led Natel to consider combining new hydropower projects into larger virtual power plants (VPPs). By leveraging advances in distributed energy resource management, microgrids, and batteries, these hydropower VPPs can deliver grid reliability services with minimal environmental impact and no carbon emissions.
With modern power electronics and controls, the small plant and pond at each node of the cascade can be managed in concert with the other nodes to meet energy demand. This flexibility allows the plant to produce reliable renewable energy with dispatchable energy storage and enables system operators to integrate more-variable and less-flexible renewable energy resources like wind and solar into the grid.
In addition to protecting natural river flows, these installations help reconnect rivers to floodplains, restore habitat and river biodiversity, mitigate flooding, and bolster groundwater recharge.
“Natel provides hardware and software solutions designed to mitigate climate change, build climate resilience, and, eventually, develop a 100% renewable grid,” Schneider said. “The work we did with NREL has enabled us to further advance grid-scale distributed sustainable hydropower.”
Original Article: Rethinking Hydropower for Energy and Environmental Sustainability
More from: National Renewable Energy Laboratory
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Low-impact hydropower
- Green Power Market Analysis, Promising Growth Opportunities and Outlook 2021-2027on April 23, 2021 at 8:59 am
The global green power industry is segmented into power source end use sector and region Based on power source the market is divided into wind solar low impact hydro biomass and others The wind ...
- Rethinking hydropower for energy and environmental sustainabilityon April 23, 2021 at 6:51 am
A California company, Natel Energy, is hard at work developing a low-head, low-impact hydropower approach that addresses one of the leading concerns of new deployment—impacts to natural stream flows.
- Hydropower Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | GE Energy, Andritz, China Hydroelectric, American Hydro and Alstom Hydroon April 23, 2021 at 2:10 am
Many industrial plants are shut down due to low demand. Hydropower plants remain completely operational during the recent lockdown, as electricity generation is designated as an essential service ...
- New hydropower policy seeks trilateral and regional cooperationon April 22, 2021 at 12:13 am
MB Subba. The government will explore trilateral regional, sub-regional, regional cooperation in developing hydro ...
- Seven Wins for Water Power Research on Earth Dayon April 21, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Of the many natural gifts we can appreciate on Earth Day, it's hard to think of one more versatile—or more vital—than water. In addition to nourishing life on this planet, water is our oldest source ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Low-impact hydropower
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Grid-scale distributed sustainable hydropower
- Could Microgrids Be a Safety Net for Future Power Outage Disasters?on April 23, 2021 at 7:52 pm
The February blackouts in Texas spurred hot debate on the best way to avoid infrastructural power issues. Microgrids are one such proposal.
- More Clean Energy Will Demand Bigger Battery Storage To Power New England Gridon April 23, 2021 at 7:18 am
The push to switch from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy will mean a lot more demand for battery storage. It's just part of massive efforts to modernize the electric grid in New England and ...
- Rethinking hydropower for energy and environmental sustainabilityon April 23, 2021 at 6:51 am
build climate resilience, and, eventually, develop a 100% renewable grid," Schneider said. "The work we did with NREL has enabled us to further advance grid-scale distributed sustainable hydropower." ...
- Tackling Climate Change At Home And Abroadon April 19, 2021 at 5:20 am
With the United States settling into a new administration, renewed focus on combatting one of the greatest challenges of our time — climate change — is emerging. Most recently, the Biden ...
- Open Minds and Open Source: Linux Foundation LF Energy Introduces Two Initiatives Designed to Reduce Carbon and Shift to Sustainable Energyon April 15, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Building on its groundbreaking initiative, the Linux Foundation's LF Energy announced it has introduced a Service-based Open-source Grid automation platform for Network Operation of the Future (SOGNO) ...