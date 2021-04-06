Providing clean water off the grid using a solar-powered water filter

A new invention that uses sunlight to drive water purification could help solve the problem of providing clean water off the grid.
The device resembles a large sponge that soaks up water but leaves contaminants – like lead, oil and pathogens – behind. To collect the purified water from the sponge, one simply places it in sunlight. The researchers described the device in a paper published this week in the journal Advanced Materials.
The inspiration for the device came from the pufferfish, a species that takes in water to swell its body when threatened, and then releases water when danger passes, said the device’s co-inventor Rodney Priestley, the Pomeroy and Betty Perry Smith Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and Princeton’s vice dean for innovation.
“To me, the most exciting thing about this work is it can operate completely off-grid, at both large and small scales,” Priestley said. “It could also work in the developed world at sites where low-cost, non-powered water purification is needed.”
Xiaohui Xu, a Princeton presidential postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and co-inventor, helped develop the gel material at the heart of the device.
“Sunlight is free,” Xu said, “and the materials to make this device are low-cost and non-toxic, so this is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to generate pure water.”
The authors noted that the technology delivers the highest passive solar water-purification rate of any competing technology.
One way to use the gel would be to place it in a water source in the evening and the next day place it in the sunlight to generate the day’s drinking water, Xu said.
The gel can purify water contaminated with petroleum and other oils, heavy metals such as lead, small molecules, and pathogens such as yeast. The team showed that the gel maintains its ability to filter water for at least ten cycles of soaking and discharge with no detectable reduction in performance. The results suggest that the gel can be used repeatedly.
To demonstrate the device in real-world conditions, Xu took the device to Lake Carnegie on the Princeton University campus.
Xu placed the gel into the cool water (25 degree Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit) of the lake, which contains microorganisms that make it unsafe to drink, and let it soak up the lake water for an hour.
At the end of the hour, Xu lifted the gel out of the water and set it on top of a container. As the sun warmed the gel, pure water trickled into the container over the next hour.
The device filters water much more quickly than existing methods of passive solar-powered water purification methods, the researchers said. Most other solar-powered approaches use sunlight to evaporate water, which takes much longer than absorption and release by the new gel.
Other water filtration methods require electricity or another source of power to pump water through a membrane. Passive filtration via gravity, as with typical household countertop filters, requires regular replacement of filters.
At the heart of the new device is a gel that changes depending on temperature. At room temperature, the gel can act as a sponge, soaking up water. When heated to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit), the gel does the opposite – it pushes the water out of its pores.
To demonstrate the device in real-world conditions, Xu took the device to Lake Carnegie on the Princeton University campus.
Xu placed the gel into the cool water (25 degree Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit) of the lake, which contains microorganisms that make it unsafe to drink, and let it soak up the lake water for an hour.
At the end of the hour, Xu lifted the gel out of the water and set it on top of a container. As the sun warmed the gel, pure water trickled into the container over the next hour.
The device filters water much more quickly than existing methods of passive solar-powered water purification methods, the researchers said. Most other solar-powered approaches use sunlight to evaporate water, which takes much longer than absorption and release by the new gel.
Other water filtration methods require electricity or another source of power to pump water through a membrane. Passive filtration via gravity, as with typical household countertop filters, requires regular replacement of filters.
At the heart of the new device is a gel that changes depending on temperature. At room temperature, the gel can act as a sponge, soaking up water. When heated to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit), the gel does the opposite – it pushes the water out of its pores.
Original Article: Low-cost solar-powered water filter removes lead, other contaminants
More from: Princeton University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solar-powered water filter
- Spongey filter releases purified lake water when set in the sunon April 1, 2021 at 9:59 am
That's where a new filtration device comes in, as it's activated by the sun – and it's said to perform better than other solar-powered purification systems. One of the most common ways of using ...
- New solar-powered water filter could solve the problem of providing off-grid clean wateron March 31, 2021 at 10:16 pm
A new invention that uses sunlight to drive water purification could help solve the problem of providing clean water off the grid.
- Low-cost solar-powered water filter removes lead, other contaminantson March 31, 2021 at 1:19 pm
The device filters water much more quickly than existing methods of passive solar-powered water purification methods, the researchers said. Most other solar-powered approaches use sunlight to ...
- Solar-powered water filter for clean drinking water (video)on March 31, 2021 at 12:25 pm
A new device that purifies water powered only by sunlight could help produce clean drinking water at low cost and little environmental impact. When placed in contaminated water, the gel soaks up ...
- A Solar Roof Helps This New Electric SUV Concept Drive 500 Miles on a Single Chargeon March 29, 2021 at 12:40 pm
Billed as the “world’s first solar-powered SUV,” the Humble One is designed to run on energy captured from the sun for sustainable and self-sufficient cruising. At first blush, the four ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Solar-powered water filter
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Passive solar water-purification
- New solar-powered water filter could solve the problem of providing off-grid clean wateron March 31, 2021 at 10:17 pm
The device filters water much more quickly than existing methods of passive solar-powered water purification methods, the researchers said. Most other solar-powered approaches use sunlight to ...
- Low-cost solar-powered water filter removes lead, other contaminantson March 31, 2021 at 1:19 pm
The authors noted that the technology delivers the highest passive solar water- purification rate of any competing technology. One way to use the gel would be to place it in a water source in the ...
- From lab to everyday life: Princeton accelerator fund supports promising innovationson March 5, 2021 at 6:25 am
Seven technologies that address some of society’s biggest challenges — from foolproof antibiotics to low-cost water purification — will receive ... new materials called perovskites into solar cells ...
- High-performance subambient radiative cooling enabled by optically selective and thermally insulating polyethylene aerogelon March 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Using an experimental setup that includes the custom-fabricated PEA, we demonstrate a daytime ambient temperature cooling power of 96 W/m 2 and passive cooling up to 13°C below ambient temperature ...
- Atlantic Wind & Solar Completes Formation of KBI's New Sustainable Divisionson February 15, 2021 at 11:01 pm
The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. February 16, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) -- Formation of new divisions to meet the ever-expanding demand for Next ...