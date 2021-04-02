Giving robots superhuman perception

MIT researchers developed a picking robot that combines vision with radio frequency (RF) sensing to find and grasp objects, even if they’re hidden from view. The technology could aid fulfilment in e-commerce warehouses.
Images courtesy of the researchers
In recent years, robots have gained artificial vision, touch, and even smell. “Researchers have been giving robots human-like perception,” says MIT Associate Professor Fadel Adib. In a new paper, Adib’s team is pushing the technology a step further. “We’re trying to give robots superhuman perception,” he says.
The researchers have developed a robot that uses radio waves, which can pass through walls, to sense occluded objects. The robot, called RF-Grasp, combines this powerful sensing with more traditional computer vision to locate and grasp items that might otherwise be blocked from view. The advance could one day streamline e-commerce fulfillment in warehouses or help a machine pluck a screwdriver from a jumbled toolkit.
The research will be presented in May at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation. The paper’s lead author is Tara Boroushaki, a research assistant in the Signal Kinetics Group at the MIT Media Lab. Her MIT co-authors include Adib, who is the director of the Signal Kinetics Group; and Alberto Rodriguez, the Class of 1957 Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Other co-authors include Junshan Leng, a research engineer at Harvard University, and Ian Clester, a PhD student at Georgia Tech.
As e-commerce continues to grow, warehouse work is still usually the domain of humans, not robots, despite sometimes-dangerous working conditions. That’s in part because robots struggle to locate and grasp objects in such a crowded environment. “Perception and picking are two roadblocks in the industry today,” says Rodriguez. Using optical vision alone, robots can’t perceive the presence of an item packed away in a box or hidden behind another object on the shelf — visible light waves, of course, don’t pass through walls.
But radio waves can.
For decades, radio frequency (RF) identification has been used to track everything from library books to pets. RF identification systems have two main components: a reader and a tag. The tag is a tiny computer chip that gets attached to — or, in the case of pets, implanted in — the item to be tracked. The reader then emits an RF signal, which gets modulated by the tag and reflected back to the reader.
The reflected signal provides information about the location and identity of the tagged item. The technology has gained popularity in retail supply chains — Japan aims to use RF tracking for nearly all retail purchases in a matter of years. The researchers realized this profusion of RF could be a boon for robots, giving them another mode of perception.
“RF is such a different sensing modality than vision,” says Rodriguez. “It would be a mistake not to explore what RF can do.”
RF Grasp uses both a camera and an RF reader to find and grab tagged objects, even when they’re fully blocked from the camera’s view. It consists of a robotic arm attached to a grasping hand. The camera sits on the robot’s wrist. The RF reader stands independent of the robot and relays tracking information to the robot’s control algorithm. So, the robot is constantly collecting both RF tracking data and a visual picture of its surroundings. Integrating these two data streams into the robot’s decision making was one of the biggest challenges the researchers faced.
“The robot has to decide, at each point in time, which of these streams is more important to think about,” says Boroushaki. “It’s not just eye-hand coordination, it’s RF-eye-hand coordination. So, the problem gets very complicated.”
The robot initiates the seek-and-pluck process by pinging the target object’s RF tag for a sense of its whereabouts. “It starts by using RF to focus the attention of vision,” says Adib. “Then you use vision to navigate fine maneuvers.” The sequence is akin to hearing a siren from behind, then turning to look and get a clearer picture of the siren’s source.
With its two complementary senses, RF Grasp zeroes in on the target object. As it gets closer and even starts manipulating the item, vision, which provides much finer detail than RF, dominates the robot’s decision making.
RF Grasp proved its efficiency in a battery of tests. Compared to a similar robot equipped with only a camera, RF Grasp was able to pinpoint and grab its target object with about half as much total movement. Plus, RF Grasp displayed the unique ability to “declutter” its environment — removing packing materials and other obstacles in its way in order to access the target. Rodriguez says this demonstrates RF Grasp’s “unfair advantage” over robots without penetrative RF sensing. “It has this guidance that other systems simply don’t have.”
RF Grasp could one day perform fulfilment in packed e-commerce warehouses. Its RF sensing could even instantly verify an item’s identity without the need to manipulate the item, expose its barcode, then scan it. “RF has the potential to improve some of those limitations in industry, especially in perception and localization,” says Rodriguez.
Adib also envisions potential home applications for the robot, like locating the right Allen wrench to assemble your Ikea chair. “Or you could imagine the robot finding lost items. It’s like a super-Roomba that goes and retrieves my keys, wherever the heck I put them.”
Original Article: A robot that senses hidden objects
More from: MIT Media Lab | Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Harvard University | Georgia Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Robot perception
- MIT researchers use radio waves to help robots find hidden objectson April 2, 2021 at 9:43 am
At some point in your life, you've probably used a combination of sight and touch to find something hidden beneath your couch cushions. And for a while now, robotics researchers have tried to give ...
- MIT Robot Sees Hidden Objects with Radio Waveson April 2, 2021 at 4:50 am
While computer vision has come a long way, these systems are still easy to fool. So, why not give robots superhuman perception to compensate? MIT’s Fadel Adib created a robot that uses radar waves to ...
- MIT robot uses radio waves to find and retrieve hidden objectson April 1, 2021 at 11:36 am
[Read: How to use AI to better serve your customers] “Researchers have been giving robots human-like perception,” said study co-author Fadel Adib. “We’re trying to give robots superhuman ...
- MIT robot senses hidden objects using penetrative radio frequencyon April 1, 2021 at 5:39 am
... up items for e-commerce orders today in warehouses worldwide is that the robots struggled to locate and grasp objects in a crowded environment. Researchers say that perception and picking are two ...
- A robot that senses hidden objectson March 31, 2021 at 9:13 pm
RF Grasp is a picking robot that combines vision with radio frequency (RF) sensing to find and grasps objects, even if they’re hidden from view. The technology, developed at MIT, could aid fulfilment ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Robot perception
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Robot RF identification
- Meet the new MIT robot that could beat you at hide and seekon April 2, 2021 at 2:15 am
Such robots could even have applications in the home ... RF-Grasp gets around this by using radio waves instead. Like other radio frequency identification systems, RF-Grasp consists of a reader and a ...
- MIT Develops robots that can sense hidden objectson April 1, 2021 at 10:27 am
The robot called RF Grasp is the culmination of their efforts ... unlike radio waves. This why radio frequency (RF) identification has proved to be a perfect solution. RF systems constitute a reader ...
- A robot that senses hidden objectson April 1, 2021 at 6:37 am
robots can't perceive the presence of an item packed away in a box or hidden behind another object on the shelf—visible light waves, of course, don't pass through walls. But radio waves can. For ...
- 5G Is For Robotson March 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Because 5G is for robots. GPS Antennas are very cheap now. Yes, 5G was always for robots and never for human-smartphone hybrids. More specifically, a massive grid of microwave antennas delivering ...
- Silicon RF Device Market (2021) to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologieson March 25, 2021 at 7:12 am
Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”Silicon RF Device Market By Type (Power Amplifier, Low Noise Amplifier, Filter, Others), Application (Telecommunication, Automotive ...