Simple laboratory cultivation of cyanobacteria in aerated tubes
Microbiologists at the University of Tübingen modify bacteria to produce climate-neutral and rapidly degradable bioplastics
Cyanobacteria produce plastic naturally as a by-product of photosynthesis – and they do it in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Researchers at the University of Tübingen have now succeeded for the first time in modifying the bacteria’s metabolism to produce this natural plastic in quantities enabling it to be used industrially. This new plastic could come to compete with environmentally harmful petroleum-based plastics. The researchers, headed by Professor Karl Forchhammer of the Interfaculty Institute of Microbiology and Infection Medicine, recently presented their findings in several studies that appeared in the journals Microbial Cell Factories and PNAS.
“The industrial relevance of this form of bioplastic can hardly be overestimated,” says Forchhammer. Around 370 million tons of plastics are currently produced each year. According to forecasts, global plastic production is set to increase by another 40 percent in the next decade. On the one hand, plastic can be used in a variety of ways and is inexpensive, for example as packaging for food. On the other hand, it is the cause of increasing environmental problems. More and more plastic waste ends up in the natural environment, where it pollutes the oceans or enters the food chain in the form of microplastics. Furthermore, plastic is mainly made from petroleum, which releases additional CO2 into the atmosphere when it is burned.
A solution to these problems may lie in a strain of cyanobacteria with surprising properties. Cyanobacteria of the genus Synechocystis produce polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), a natural form of plastic. PHB can be used in a similar way to the plastic polypropylene but is rapidly degradable in the environment, as well as pollutant-free. However, the amount produced by these bacteria is usually very small. The Tübingen research group succeeded in identifying a control system in the bacteria that limits the intracellular flow of fixed carbon towards PHB. After removing the corresponding regulator and implementing several further genetic changes, the amount of PHB produced by the bacteria increased enormously and eventually accounted for more than 80 percent of the cell’s total mass. “We have created veritable plastic bacteria,” says Dr. Moritz Koch, first author of the study published in Microbial Cell Factories.
Cyanobacteria, also known as microalgae or blue-green algae, are among the most inconspicuous yet powerful players on our planet. It was blue-green algae that created our atmosphere and the ozone layer protecting us from UV radiation through photosynthesis about 2.3 billion years ago.
“Cyanobacteria are, in a sense, the hidden champions of our planet,” Koch emphasizes. “This underscores the enormous potential of these organisms.” Since the blue-green bacteria only need water, CO2 and sunlight, the researchers believe they are ideal candidates for climate-friendly and sustainable production. “Once this is established in industry, the entire production of plastics could be revolutionized,” Koch says. The long-term goal, he says, is to optimize the use of the bacteria and to increase it to the point where large-scale use becomes possible.
Original Article: Cyanobacteria could revolutionize the plastic industry
More from: University of Tübingen
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Degradable bioplastics
- Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market worth $121 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™on April 6, 2021 at 10:04 am
The increasing focus on the reduction of non-degradable plastics is attributed to the implementation ... the biggest source of plastic waste in the world and the penetration of bioplastics and ...
- Bioplastic made from wood waste is durable yet degradableon April 1, 2021 at 1:23 pm
The race to make plastics renewable has led to bioplastics made from cornstarch, sugarcane, potatoes, coffee grounds, food waste, and algae. Researchers now introduce a new contender made of waste ...
- Shrimp Shells Used to Develop Eco-Friendly Bioplasticon March 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm
“Non-degradable plastic packaging is causing environmental and ... A team of bioengineers at the University of Nottingham are creating bioplastic out of material called chitin found in shrimp shells.
- Bogus or bonafide? Finally, a definitive investigation of the claims of oxo-degradabilityon March 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm
"To make this study as objective and neutral as possible, we are aiming at a broad participation including government agencies, consumer goods producers, NGO's, oxo-degradable producers and the ...
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Science for Sustainability Symposiaon March 26, 2021 at 1:08 pm
Our use of plastics for instance in everyday items and manufacturing processes has resulted in a deluge of slowly degradable materials entering our environment and our food chain. Therefore, a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Degradable bioplastics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Cyanobacteria plastic
- Algal Bloom–Associated Disease Outbreaks Among Users of Freshwater Lakeson March 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm
More resources are needed for improvements in risk characterization of cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins exposure, water monitoring for potentially toxic cyanobacteria, cyanotoxin analysis of water ...
- The ocean, a source of treatment for some of the world's worst diseaseson March 30, 2021 at 10:00 am
He tells us that it's common to find octopus traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and metal cans in these areas ... big and small. They collect cyanobacteria, "ancient organisms and they can grow ...
- Dozens more elephants die under mysterious circumstances in Botswana months after hundreds were killed by ingesting toxic microorganismson March 24, 2021 at 5:51 am
In September, the government released a report that pointed to toxic microorganisms called cyanobacteria as the cause of death. Not all cyanobacteria are toxic, but scientists say the poisonous ...
- Behind New Zealand's clean, green image is a dirty truthon March 15, 2021 at 12:23 pm
"These toxic cyanobacteria, there's been quite an increase ... scoops up some water and quickly screws the lid back onto the plastic jar. Dr Joy is a prominent freshwater ecologist and is testing ...
- OWLA: Owasco Lake talk to focus on sediment, nutrientson March 5, 2021 at 4:29 am
Aquatic plants, invasive weeds and especially cyanobacteria (billions in a HAB ... You may have noticed the round plastic pipes draining water from the tile drains in many of our area crop ...