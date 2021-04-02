A swimming micro-nano robot can deliver cancer drugs through the blood-brain barrier without setting off an immune reaction

via Harbin Institute of Technology
The research team of Professor He Qiang and Professor Wu Zhiguang from the Micro-Nano Technology Research Center of our school realized the active targeted treatment of glioma by swimming micro-nano robots for the first time, The research results were published online in the journal Science Robotics with the title “Dual-responsive biohybrid neutrobots for active target delivery”. Professor He Qiang and Professor Wu Zhiguang are the co-corresponding authors of the paper, and 2016 doctoral student Zhang Hongyue is the first author of the paper.
Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the most difficult cancers to treat effectively. In the world, the number of cases and deaths in China is the highest. The important reason is the lack of precise therapy, and due to the existence of blood-brain barrier and blood-tumor barrier, the treatment approaches to intracranial tumor sites are limited. How to make drugs break through the blood-brain barrier, realize the active targeted delivery of drugs, and improve the curative effect of drugs on glioma has become a bottleneck problem in glioma medical field for a long time.
To solve this problem, the research team developed a swimming micro-nano robot based on immune cells in vivo, which was prepared by neutrophils phagocytosis of magnetic drug-loaded hydrogel wrapped in Escherichia coli membrane. The swimming micro-nano robot can effectively and stably carry anticancer drugs?such as paclitaxel. Relying on the self-developed control system, the swimming micro-nano robot is guided to the brain region, and the robot reaching the glioma region can autonomously sense the pathogen signal and swim to the patient site after crossing the blood-brain barrier, thus accurately releasing the drug to the patient, which is significantly improving the targeting efficiency of the drug. These research results establish that the swimming micro-nano robot based on immune cells is a potential precise therapy for glioma and can be used for systematic treatment of glioma.
Original Article: The micro-nano center has made important progress in the research of swimming micro-nano robot in the treatment of glioma
More from: Harbin Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Swimming micro-nano robot
- Tiny swimming robots heal back together when sliced in halfon March 26, 2021 at 4:04 am
We've been hearing a lot lately about micro-robots, that could one day perform tasks such as capturing pollutants from the environment. Scientists have now created a sturdy batch of such bots, that ...
- Watch: Swimming robots can heal themselveson March 26, 2021 at 2:12 am
Researchers created a small swimming robot that can heal itself. This development could be used to make hardier devices for environmental and industrial clean-up. Tiny robots are typically made of ...
- Small, Swimming Robots Self-Heal Magnetically After Breaking into Pieceson March 26, 2021 at 12:49 am
Living tissue is known to heal itself even after several injuries. However, it has been highly difficult to impart similar abilities to artificial systems like robots.
- Small robot swimmers that heal themselves from damageon March 24, 2021 at 10:34 am
Living tissue can heal itself from many injuries, but giving similar abilities to artificial systems, such as robots, has been extremely challenging. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Nano Letters ...
- Small robot swimmers that heal themselves from damage (video)on March 23, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Living tissue can heal itself from many injuries, but giving similar abilities to artificial systems, such as robots, has been extremely challenging. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Nano Letters ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Swimming micro-nano robot
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Glioblastoma
- Doctors are ‘shocked’ by how well Tom Parker is responding to aggressive brain tumour treatment, says Max Georgeon April 1, 2021 at 8:08 pm
The 32-year-old star was diagnosed with "inoperable" glioblastoma last year, and his body's positive reaction to chemo and radio therapy has given fresh hope. Max, 32, revealed how his close friend is ...
- Study indicates timing of chemotherapy may improve treatment for glioblastomaon April 1, 2021 at 2:54 pm
CHICAGO, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A study from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that a minor adjustment to the current standard treatment for glioblastoma, giving chemotherapy in the morning ...
- Assessing fatty acid-induced lipotoxicity and its therapeutic potential in glioblastoma using stimulated Raman microscopyon April 1, 2021 at 6:12 am
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive primary brain tumor. The effectiveness of traditional therapies for GBM is limited and therefore new therapies are highly desired. Previous studies ...
- Chemo for glioblastoma may work better in morning than eveningon April 1, 2021 at 12:39 am
An aggressive type of brain cancer, glioblastoma has no cure. Patients survive an average of 15 months after diagnosis, with fewer than 10% of patients surviving longer than five years. While ...
- Giving chemotherapy in the morning can extend survival of glioblastoma patientson March 31, 2021 at 6:18 pm
An aggressive type of brain cancer, glioblastoma has no cure. Patients survive an average of 15 months after diagnosis, with fewer than 10% of patients surviving longer than five years. While ...