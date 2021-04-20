A new component allows physicists to control spin waves that could unlock the next generation of computer technology

Magneto-optical microscope used for imaging spin waves in a Fabry-Pérot resonator
Spin waves could unlock the next generation of computer technology, a new component allows physicists to control them
Researchers at Aalto University have developed a new device for spintronics. The results have been published in the journal Nature Communications, and mark a step towards the goal of using spintronics to make computer chips and devices for data processing and communication technology that are small and powerful.
Traditional electronics uses electrical charge to carry out computations that power most of our day-to-day technology. However, engineers are unable to make electronics do calculations faster, as moving charge creates heat, and we’re at the limits of how small and fast chips can get before overheating. Because electronics can’t be made smaller, there are concerns that computers won’t be able to get more powerful and cheaper at the same rate they have been for the past 7 decades. This is where spintronics comes in.
“Spin” is a property of particles like electrons in the same way that “charge” is. Researchers are excited about using spin to carry out computations because it avoids the heating issues of current computer chips. ‘If you use spin waves, it’s transfer of spin, you don’t move charge, so you don’t create heating,’ says Professor Sebastiaan van Dijken, who leads the group that wrote the paper.
Nanoscale magnetic materials
The device the team made is a Fabry-Pérot resonator, a well known tool in optics for creating beams of light with a tightly controlled wavelength. The spin-wave version made by the researchers in this work allows them to control and filter waves of spin in devices that are only a few hundreds of nanometres across.
The devices were made by sandwiching very thin layers of materials with exotic magnetic properties on top of eachother. This created a device where the spin waves in the material would be trapped and cancelled out if they weren’t of the desired frequency. ‘The concept is new, but easy to implement,’ explains Dr Huajun Qin, the first author of the paper, ‘the trick is to make good quality materials, which we have here at Aalto. The fact that it is not challenging to make these devices means we have lots of opportunities for new exciting work.’
Wireless data processing and analogue computing
The issues with speeding up electronics goes beyond overheating, they also cause complications in wireless transmission, as wireless signals need to be converted from their higher frequencies down to frequencies that electronic circuits can manage. This conversion slows the process down, and requires energy. Spin wave chips are able to operate at the microwave frequencies used in mobile phone and wifi signals, which means that there is a lot of potential for them to be used in even faster and more reliable wireless communication technologies in the future.
Furthermore, spin waves can be used to do computing in ways that are faster that electronic computing at specific tasks ‘Electronic computing uses “Boolean” or Binary logic to do calculations,’ explains Professor van Dijken, ‘with spin waves, the information is carried in the amplitude of the wave, which allows for more analogue style computing. This means that it could be very useful for specific tasks like image processing, or pattern recognition. The great thing about our system is that the size structure of it means that it should be easy to integrate into existing technology’
Now that the team has the resonator to filter and control the spin waves, the next steps are to make a complete circuit for them. “To build a magnetic circuit, we need to be able to guide the spin waves towards functional components, like the way conducting electrical channels do on electronic microchips. We are looking at making similar structures to steer spin waves” explains Dr Qin.
Original Article: New nanoscale device for spin technology
More from: Aalto University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on
Spintronics
- Global Semiconductor Spintronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026on April 19, 2021 at 12:49 am
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market ...
- Technology Breakthrough Enables Practical Semiconductor Spintronicson April 18, 2021 at 10:14 am
It may be possible in the future to use information technology where electron spin is used to process information in quantum computers. It has long been the goal of scientists to be able to use ...
- Unlocking the Next Generation of Computer Technology: New Nanoscale Device for Spintronicson April 16, 2021 at 2:00 am
Spin waves could unlock the next generation of computer technology, a new component allows physicists to control them. Researchers at Aalto University have developed a new device for spintronics. The ...
- Spintronics Market Review Of The Outcomes SWOT Analysis (2022-2031) | NVE Corporation and Plures Technologies Inc.on April 13, 2021 at 11:27 pm
The thriving market of the Spintronics Market is expected to exhibit a steep decline in the sales during the lockdown period owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing units, rapid revenue decline, ...
- Chiral spintronicson April 8, 2021 at 11:43 am
Spin currents, which are generated by chiral structures, can be used to manipulate chiral topological magnetic excitations. This Review brings together advances in chiral molecules, chiral magnetic ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on
Spintronics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Spin waves
- You can now book tickets for The Wave waterparkon April 18, 2021 at 10:37 pm
Coventry's waterpark is set to re-open to the public next month. And tickets are now available for people to purchase for sessions starting from May 21. Parent and toddler sessions will be available ...
- New nanoscale device for spin technologyon April 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm
Spin waves could unlock the next generation of computer technology, a new component allows physicists to control them.
- COVID second wave: Clueless Centre cannot holdon April 17, 2021 at 5:30 pm
As the second wave of COVID-19 rages across the nation overwhelming the public health system, the Central government remains clueless and ill-prepared.
- Spinning black holes can be deformed by tidal forces, calculations revealon April 17, 2021 at 7:57 am
Some spinning binary black holes can tidally deform as they merge together – according to new calculations by Alexandre Le Tiec at the Observatory of Paris, and Marc Casals at the Brazilian Centre for ...
- Nanoscale magnonic Fabry-Pérot resonator for low-loss spin-wave manipulationon April 16, 2021 at 4:30 am
Compared to electromagnetic waves, the wavelength of spin waves is significantly shorter at gigahertz frequencies, enabling the miniaturisation of wave-based devices. Here, the authors present a ...