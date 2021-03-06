Ultrasound and computer algorithms control how material settles into shape
Researchers have found a way to coax particles and droplets into precise patterns using the power of sound. The implications for printing are far-reaching.
The scientists from the Universities of Bath and Bristol have shown that it’s possible to create precise, pre-determined patterns on surfaces from aerosol droplets or particles, using computer-controlled ultrasound. A paper describing the entirely new technique, called ‘sonolithography’, is published in Advanced Materials Technologies.
Professor Mike Fraser from the Department of Computer Science at the University of Bath, explained: “The power of ultrasound has already been shown to levitate small particles. We are excited to have hugely expanded the range of applications by patterning dense clouds of material in air at scale and being able to algorithmically control how the material settles into shapes.”
The researchers believe their work could revolutionise printing, improving the speed, cost, and precision of non-contact patterning techniques in air. Their work already shows the potential of sonolithography for biofabrication.
Dr Jenna Shapiro, research associate in the School of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Bristol and lead author of the article, said: “Sonolithography enables gentle, non-contact and rapid patterning of cells and biomaterials on surfaces. Tissue engineering can use biofabrication methods to build defined structures of cells and materials. We are adding a new technique to the biofabrication toolbox.”
Professor Bruce Drinkwater, professor of Ultrasonics in Bristol University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, added: “The objects we are manipulating are the size of water drops in clouds. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to move such small things with such fine control. This could allow us to direct aerosol sprays with unheard of precision, with applications such as drug delivery or wound healing.”
Beyond its applications in biomedicine, the team has shown the technique to be applicable to a variety of materials. Printed electronics is another area the team is keen to develop, with sonolithography being used to arrange conductive inks into circuits and components.
Original Article: Life’s rich pattern: Researchers use sound to shape the future of printing
More from: University of Bath | University of Bristol
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sonolithography
- Forget inkjet, your next printer could be based on soundon March 6, 2021 at 9:36 am
In a major breakthrough, scientists at the Universities of Bath and Bristol have successfully used sound to control ink droplets and print precise patterns. A paper on the new printing technique, ...
- Life's rich pattern: Researchers use sound to shape the future of printingon March 5, 2021 at 9:57 am
Researchers in the UK have developed a way to coax microscopic particles and droplets into precise patterns by harnessing the power of sound in air. The implications for printing, especially in the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sonolithography
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Computer-controlled ultrasound
- Forget inkjet, your next printer could be based on soundon March 6, 2021 at 9:36 am
In a major breakthrough, scientists at the Universities of Bath and Bristol have successfully used sound to control ink droplets and print precise patterns. A paper on the new printing technique, ...
- Life's rich pattern: Researchers use sound to shape the future of printingon March 5, 2021 at 9:57 am
Researchers in the UK have developed a way to coax microscopic particles and droplets into precise patterns by harnessing the power of sound in air. The implications for printing, especially in the ...
- Feinstein Institutes and GE Research Demonstrate Ultrasound Stimulation Reduces Obesityon March 3, 2021 at 7:32 am
The goal of bioelectronic medicine is to identify neural targets that can be selectively activated or inhibited, which can control when needed, the function of specific organs. Results from this ...
- DiA Imaging Analysis partners with Philips to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantificationon March 2, 2021 at 6:24 am
BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd., a leading provider of AI-powered applications for ultrasound, today announced a strategic partnership with Royal ...
- 3D and 4D Ultrasounds During Pregnancyon February 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm
And since 3D and 4D ultrasound exams allow you to see your unborn baby in even more depth and detail than a standard 2D ultrasound, you may be eager to book a photo op. But before you do, it’s ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Computer-controlled ultrasound